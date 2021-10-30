Alexia Laroche-Joubert confides on her worst memory at Star Academy (VIDEO)

At the microphone of Pascal Nègre, Alexia Laroche-Joubert confided in her worst memory of the star Academy with an unpublished anecdote on season 2 of the program.
To celebrate the twenty years of Star Academy, TF1 has put the small dishes in the big ones. Three bonus events will thus be devoted, from this Saturday, October 30, to the famous tele-hook which revealed Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Grégory Lemarchal or Élodie Frégé. Shot in June at the Seine Musicale and presented by Nikos Aliagas, these three shows will plunge viewers back into the eight seasons of the Star Ac ‘ with emblematic performances by the candidates, who will reinterpret the hymns of their seasons for the occasion. Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the former director of the school and producer of the program, had confided on the set of Cyril Hanouna that Grégory Lemarchal should never have been in the program. This time, it is at the microphone of Pascal Nègre, in the company of Mosimann, that she made an exclusive confidence on her worst memory of the show and it concerns two emblematic candidates of the second season.
A broken door that almost had serious consequences
“I can tell an anecdote that I have never told in my life”, she said in the preamble. “Georges-Alain and Houcine get angry at a door and, Georges-Alain, I believe, breaks the door. And so, I summon them. And I had warmed myself a bit, but basically I had none. not much to do“, remembered the former director of the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys. “I berate them, I berate them … And there, they say to me: ‘There is no problem, we are leaving’. I say to myself: ‘But how do I keep them in the castle?’ So I call Kamel (Ouali). I tell him: ‘Look, I can’t tell them in the end that it’s not a big deal. So you have to come ‘. So Kamel came from Paris and put them back in a good mood. But I saw them both packing their bags. It was not possible. There was no more emission “, she concluded her story, amused at the memory.
Georges-Alain Jones was the director’s darling
In a documentary dedicated to tele-hook, Alexia Laroche-Joubert had confided that Georges-Alain Jones was his “absolute darling, all seasons combined”. “What did he have to me … As a principal, but what did I have to dot him on the i’s”, she added immediately. She certainly already had this anecdote in mind. And she is not the only one to have fallen for the apprentice singer. “I remember that during season 2, Mariah Carey wanted to remove Georges-Alain because she found him very handsome “, revealed the fantastic Armande Altaï, the famous singing teacher from the cult show.