Algeria “needs 250,000 vehicles per year”

Aligned on the edge of the Oran airport motorway, the new car sales showrooms only keep the signs on their facades.

There are no vehicles for sale, no customers. Once teeming with people, the place has become almost deserted. It illustrates the serious crisis in which the automotive industry in Algeria is plunged.

Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost and the automobile has become a luxury for Algerians. The suspension of vehicle imports left hundreds of distributors behind.

| Read also: “The solution is to import vehicles less than 5 years old”

” 5-6 years ago there were between 1,500 and 1,600 distributors and 40 brands of vehicles. Everything was in order. We had staff trained in maintenance. This workforce has since gone “, Summarizes Tahar Mahyaoui, distributor of the Peugeot brand in Algeria, and who identifies” at least 120 people who left ” because of the crisis.

” When we multiply this figure by 1,500 distributors, we arrive at more than 100,000 jobs lost in distribution. “, He adds to the microphone DZ News tv.

This distributor, known in Oran, criticizes the car assembly policy adopted by the government from 2014. “ More than 100,000 jobs lost in distribution for 8,000 created in connection with assembly. We are launching an industry to create jobs. Otherwise, what good is it? », The distributor is offended.

Mr. Mahyaoui denounces the fact that the operators in the assembly charged higher prices than those of the distributors, while they benefited from tax advantages.

” We distributors paid VAT and customs duties and sold at reasonable prices. They (the operators engaged in automobile assembly) not only paid no VAT or customs duties, but they sold at double the price of the value of the vehicle. », Criticizes this operator.

“ A Renault Symbol (imported) cost 90 million (900,000 DA), with local assembly its price rose to 180 million (1.8 million dinars) “, Illustrates the automobile distributor who judges” unnatural »The prices charged by local assemblers.

“Limit vehicle imports to 250,000 per year”

Meanwhile, used vehicle prices have skyrocketed due to the lack of offers. ” A Toyota 85ch, 1L, year 2005 was offered at 280 million », Exclaims Tahar Mahyaoui who is also the president of MC Oran.





This distributor of the Peugeot brand calls for relaunching imports of new vehicles by setting a threshold for imported vehicles at 250,000 per year with a financial envelope capped at $ 2 or 2.5 billion.

” 250,000 vehicles are sufficient to supply the Algerian market », Considers this distributor. ” Starting from the rule that when supply is lower than demand, prices increase. A question of logic. With competition, prices will go down », Says Tahar Mahyaoui.

The blocking of imports of new vehicles is the delight of the few dealers who import cars to resell them at high prices in Algeria.

A vehicle dealer admits that today after importation was suspended, used vehicles have become inaccessible. ” In addition, people had this possibility to change vehicles. Today, to sell a car and buy another, the motorist must add at least 300 million (3 million DA). It’s too much », Considers this seller.

A citizen interviewed by Dz News sums up with a touch of irony the state of the vehicle market. ” A Maruti costs 100 million whereas before with this sum we could buy 4 with bonus “. Another is downright fatalistic: “ A vehicle year 2016 costs the price of new, namely between 220 and 240 million. Buying a 2021 vehicle you don’t think about it. Nobody would think about it He said.

Skills gone abroad

The automotive industry in Algeria has suffered two blows: first the ban on importing new vehicles in 2016, and then the total blocking of imports and the dismantling of car assembly plants.

In 2016, the government decided to ban imports of new vehicles and forced dealers to engage in vehicle assembly, at the risk of losing their licenses. In 2020, the government put an end to the system which is too expensive for the public treasury of the vehicle assembly system, without allowing the import of new cars.

Result: Algeria lost on both counts. It was unable to develop a real automotive industry, and lost many skills in the automotive sector, most of which left the country to settle abroad.