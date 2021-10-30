All-new Volkswagen Multivan comes to order

Volkswagen France opens orders for the new generation of Multivan, which is switching to plug-in hybridization for the first time. It will take a check of at least € 47,400 to afford his services.

So many changes for the Multivan! The seventh generation of the descendant of the famous Combi Type 1 is no more than a “simple” civilian version of the Transporter utility vehicle, it is a special vehicle in the Volkswagen spirit since it now passes on the MQB modular platform of Tiguan and others Golf. And this has serious consequences on the technological and mechanical part, since the Multivan adopts rechargeable hybridization for the first time. On the other hand, and it is frankly astonishing on a vehicle of this type, brought to make mileage and to transport people and material: the diesel is quite simply absent subscribers!

The engine range consists in fact of the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI petrol unit of 136 hp at the entry level, supported by the 2.0 TSI of 204 hp astonishing on such a vehicle (which should be sold very little in France, since it is hit with a penalty of nearly € 20,000 …). Hybridization consists of a four-cylinder 1.4 TSI 150 hp associated with an electric unit of 116 hp and a battery of 13 kWh, for an “official” electric range of up to 50 km.

Big template, big technological content

The Multivan now exceeds 5 meters: 4.97 meters for the short version, and 5.17 meters for the long. This big baby adopts the driving position of the Golf 8 with digital instrumentation and a 10-inch touch screen bringing together all the entertainment and comfort features. This real small bus is able to accommodate seven people while having a trunk volume of 469 liters when the third row of seats is in place.

The first trim level, “Multivan”, already offers numerous standard equipment, such as LED headlamps, movable and removable seats, the Digital Cockpit Pro, the steering wheel with paddles and a multitude of driving aids.

A special series for France

Volkswagen is offering customers the traditional launch edition, here called “Energetic”, only available in plug-in hybrid. It is based on the second Life trim level, and adds IQ.Light matrix projectors, panoramic roof, Discover Media navigation, Area View perimeter vision, Park Assist, rear view camera and electric tailgate. The respective prices of the short and long Multivan Energetic are 63,720 and 65,480 €.





All prices of the Volkswagen Multivan (2022)

Volkswagen Multivan Court prices

Motorization Multivan Life Energetic Style Motorization 1.5 TSI Short 136 DSG 7 Multivan € 47,400 Life € 52,840 Energetic / Style / Motorization 2.0 TSI 204 DSG 7 Multivan € 51,400 Life € 56,840 Energetic / Style € 70,200 Motorization 1.4 eHybrid 218 DSG 6 Multivan € 55,080 Life € 60,520 Energetic € 63,720 Style € 73,880

The prices of the Multivan Long