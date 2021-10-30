Alzheimer’s disease: study reveals how disease progresses in human brain

A study published in the scientific journal Science Advances reveals hitherto unknown advances in the disease. The cause of the disease progression in the brain could have been found.

For the first time, researchers have used human data to analyze and the different processes that lead to Alzheimer’s disease. The discoveries made could be a game-changer when it comes to treatment.

No propagation but replication

The study looked at the spread of the disease in the brain. According to the results, the pathology very quickly reaches several areas of the brain. Previously, scientists thought it started from a single point in our brain before spreading to all areas. It would therefore not be the case. The disease would gradually kill the cells by producing toxic proteins.





The researchers used brain samples from deceased Alzheimer’s patients and scans from living patients with different grades. The aim was to understand the impact of the harmful molecules produced by the disease. After analyzing the data, the scientists realized that the toxic proteins did not spread but reproduced in several areas of the brain. It is the very mechanism that controls the spread of disease inside the organ.

A major breakthrough useful in the search for treatments

“Alzheimer’s disease was thought to develop in a way similar to many cancers: aggregates form in one region and then spread to the brain. But instead, we found that when Alzheimer’s disease ‘Alzheimer’s begins, there are already aggregates in multiple regions of the brain. So trying to stop the spread between regions won’t do much to slow the disease, “says Dr Georg Meisl of the Cambridge Chemistry Department , quoted by our colleagues from Science Daily. This new study could then help researchers in the search for a treatment for the disease.

As a reminder, Alzheimer’s disease is complicated to study because the definitive diagnosis can only be made after death and tissue analysis.