Alzheimer’s: scientists believe they have discovered the cause of the disease’s progression

A discovery that could revolutionize the treatments administered to people with Alzheimer’s disease. An article published in the journal “Sciences Advances” refers to clusters of toxic proteins responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

These bad proteins would reach different areas of the brain to accumulate there over decades and cause the well-known, but still unexplained, degenerations of this public health problem affecting more than 40 million people worldwide, including more than one. million in France.

The first article to use human data to quantify the speed of molecular processes leading to this neurodegenerative disease, overturns the theory that clusters form in one place and trigger a chain reaction in other areas, a pattern found in mice. Such a spread can occur, but is not the main driver, according to the researchers.

400 brain samples taken

“Two things made this work possible,” explains Georg Meisl, a chemist at Cambridge University and one of the main authors of the article. First the study of very detailed data from PET-scan (a type of medical imaging test) and various data sets collected, and mathematical models that have been developed over the past ten years. “



The researchers used 400 brain samples taken after the death of people with Alzheimer’s and 100 PET scans from people living with the disease to track tau protein aggregation. This and another protein called beta-amyloid build up, causing brain cell death and brain shrinkage.

This notably causes memory loss and an inability to perform daily tasks. The researchers also found that it took five years for the aggregates to double in number. This is an “encouraging” figure, according to Georg Meisl, because it shows that neurons are already capable of fighting aggregates. “Maybe if we can improve them a bit, we can significantly delay the onset of critical illness. “

Alzheimer’s disease is classified according to “Braak’s stages,” and scientists have found that it takes about 35 years to go from stage 3, where mild symptoms appear, to stage 6, the most advanced. The aggregates are growing exponentially, which explains “why the disease takes so long to develop, and why the condition of people tends to worsen rapidly”, according to Georg Meisl.