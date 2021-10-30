Amazon posts profits halved

Now headed by Andy Jassy, ​​the Amazon group has announced a turnover of 110.8 billion dollars in the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, up 15% over one year. Large quarterly sales, however, with slowing growth and profits halved over one year.

Amazon’s quarterly net profit comes out at $ 3.2 billion, against $ 6.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020. At the time, Amazon had largely benefited from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic – and lockdowns – with an impact on online commerce.

The e-commerce giant is now affected by the return of consumers to physical stores, but especially by supply problems. For the end of the year, Andy Jassy evokes difficulties.





” In the fourth quarter, we are projecting billions of dollars in additional costs to our consumer business, because we have to deal with the labor shortage, rising wages, global supply issues and rising costs. transportation costs, while doing what is necessary to minimize the impact on customers and sales partners during the holiday season. “

CNBC notes that for the first time, Amazon’s quarterly services revenue ($ 55.9 billion) exceeded its retail sales ($ 54.9 billion). These services include Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, third-party vendor services, and Prime subscriptions.