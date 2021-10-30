Amazon Prime Gaming: 9 more games to collect for free in November 2021, including 3 big productions

There has obviously been a move upmarket on the offer side Amazon Prime Gaming. Ghostrunner, Star Wars: Squadrons and Aliens: Isolation are available for free this October, and the titles that follow in November are just as memorable. There are 9 of them and are led by a trio of blockbusters to be recovered from November 1: Dragon Age Inquisition, Control: Ultimate Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

For the full list of free games and bonuses redeemable by subscribers, go below.

OVERVIEW OF THE BEST OFFERS OF THE MONTH Like every month, Prime members will be able to stock up on in-game content for Apex Legends, New Worlds, Genshin Impact and more. To learn more, watch the video of the month. Apex Legends – Prime Gaming continues to offer its members more and more content for Apex Legends. Subscribers will be able to get their hands on the Ash Venom Blade Pack, which includes an Ash Skin, Weapon Skin, and Banner. Every month, new content is to be found for your captions.

– Prime Gaming continues to offer its members more and more content for Apex Legends. Subscribers will be able to get their hands on the Ash Venom Blade Pack, which includes an Ash Skin, Weapon Skin, and Banner. Every month, new content is to be found for your captions. New World – With the Robin Hood Pack # 1, New World explorers will be able to personalize their adventure. The Pack includes a Robin Hood Skin, the Flying Kisses emote, and a Prime Blue Dye Pack. NOVEMBER FREE GAMES WITH BONUS Prime Gaming is offering its members 9 new games to kick off the end of the year! This month, the line-up sends players around the world: from icy explorations of Siberia in Rise of the Tomb Raider to discovering the mysterious creatures of Africa with Secret Files: Sam Peters. Dragon Age Inquisition – Who has never dreamed of becoming a hero? Here it is about influencing the future of Thedas. In the grip of wars and demonic invasions, we will have to unite if we want to see the forces of good emerge victorious.

– Who has never dreamed of becoming a hero? Here it is about influencing the future of Thedas. In the grip of wars and demonic invasions, we will have to unite if we want to see the forces of good emerge victorious. Control Ultimate Edition – Developed by Remedy Entertainment, and including both the base game and its expansions The Foundation and Awe, the opportunity is perfect to embark on the adventure.

– Developed by Remedy Entertainment, and including both the base game and its expansions The Foundation and Awe, the opportunity is perfect to embark on the adventure. Rise of the Tomb Raider – Facing the paramilitary organization Trinity in search of immortality, players will set off with Lara Croft on an adventure starting in Siberia, in the footsteps of the legendary city of Kitezh.

– Facing the paramilitary organization Trinity in search of immortality, players will set off with Lara Croft on an adventure starting in Siberia, in the footsteps of the legendary city of Kitezh. Rogue Heroes – In the company of their friends, players will venture into randomly created dungeons and explore a world full of secrets in order to defeat the Titans and save the once peaceful lands of Tasos. Alone or with a group of people, this adventure game also features mechanics straight from the latest rogue-lites.

– In the company of their friends, players will venture into randomly created dungeons and explore a world full of secrets in order to defeat the Titans and save the once peaceful lands of Tasos. Alone or with a group of people, this adventure game also features mechanics straight from the latest rogue-lites. Liberated – In this real hand-painted comic, it’s up to the players to undermine a cyberpunk conspiracy. In the middle of a city where the rain keeps falling, human rights are violated, and a revolution emerges to make it stop.

– In this real hand-painted comic, it’s up to the players to undermine a cyberpunk conspiracy. In the middle of a city where the rain keeps falling, human rights are violated, and a revolution emerges to make it stop. Puzzle Agent 2 – Picking up where the Puzzle Agent events left off, Agent Nelson Tethers, who has yet to solve his biggest investigation, goes back to work. Back in the bizarre town of Scoggins, Minnesota, the mystery of the Hidden People will keep players spellbound.

– Picking up where the Puzzle Agent events left off, Agent Nelson Tethers, who has yet to solve his biggest investigation, goes back to work. Back in the bizarre town of Scoggins, Minnesota, the mystery of the Hidden People will keep players spellbound. Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter – Sequel to Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond, players will face new challenges in the form of puzzles and other mini-games to learn more about the threats facing Dawn Harlock.

– Sequel to Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond, players will face new challenges in the form of puzzles and other mini-games to learn more about the threats facing Dawn Harlock. BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers – Pure arcade, shameless low shots and funky cars, the perfect recipe to compete with friends on a dozen circuits.

– Pure arcade, shameless low shots and funky cars, the perfect recipe to compete with friends on a dozen circuits. Secret Files: Sam Peters – Players will need to find out the truth about Asanbosam. This mysterious creature strewn in the trees of Bosumtwi, a crater in Ghana, frightens the local populations. In the company of Sam Peter, it will therefore be necessary to do everything to come to the aid of the Ashanti people. THE NOVEMBER 2021 CALENDAR Amazon Prime members can now expect to receive in-game content throughout the month of November on games like Fall Guys, Free Fire, Epic Seven, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Last Day on Earth and more! The entire line-up is available on gaming.amazon.com.

NOW AVAILABLE New World – Pirate Packs # 1 and # 2: Swashbuckler Skin, the Pirate Stance and Cutthroart Emotes, 5K Marks of Fortune, Pirate Sword, (3) Crests.

NOW AVAILABLE Far Cry 6 – Vaquero Bundle: Vaquero Outfit Set (Hat, Vest, Pants, Boots, Bracelet), El Caballero Blanco Pistol, Julia’s Last Stand Rifle, Pocket Watch Weapon Charm, Vaquero’s Ride Horse, Yaran Horseshoe Vehicle Mirror Prop, One Small Pesos Pack (3,000 Pesos).

NOW AVAILABLE Genshin Impact – Primogems x60, Hero’s Wit x8, Mora x40,000, Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter x5.

NOW AVAILABLE Call of Duty – Flight School Bundle: Epic Snapshot Operator Skin, Rare Skybird Vehicle Skin, Epic Full Barrage Finishing Move, Rare Screaming Eagles Emblem.

NOW AVAILABLE Call of Duty – WSOW Fall 2021 Bundle: Epic Combat Revive Calling Card, 1-hr 2XP Token, 1-hr 2WXP Token, Epic Health Beat Emblem.

NOW AVAILABLE Fall Out 76 – Red Steel Crusader Pistol Paint, Brotherhood of Steel Wallpaper, Mr. Fuzzy Backpack Skin.

NOW AVAILABLE Brawlhalla – Halloween Bundle: Nix Legend Unlock, Scarecrow Nix Skin (plus 2 Weapon Skins), Maniacal Laugh Emote.

NOW AVAILABLE Epic Seven – 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 20x Leif.

NOW AVAILABLE Rainbow Six Siege – 7-Day Renown Booster.

NOW AVAILABLE League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule – 650 RP, (1) Unowned 1350 RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, (5) Champion Shards, (2) Series 1 Eternals Shards, and (1) 30-Day XP Boost .

NOW AVAILABLE League of Legends – Worlds 2021 – Happiness Overload emote.

NOW AVAILABLE Free Fire – Weapon Royale Voucher (x5).

NOW AVAILABLE Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Story Skip Ticket x100, Event Skip Ticket x100, NRG Restore (L) x30.

NOW AVAILABLE Fall Guys – Prime Loot 11 Axolotl.

NOW AVAILABLE World of Warships – Premium Cruiser Emden Pack: Tier II Premium German Cruiser Emden, German Commander with 3 skill points.

NOW AVAILABLE Riders Republic – Elfie costume + 10 helicopter Drops.

NOW AVAILABLE For Honor – Champion Status and Loot, 7 Day Champion Status, 2 Scavenger Crates, 3 Battle Pass Tiers.

NOW AVAILABLE Dauntless – Arcslayer Aethercasters Aetherstriker Skin.

NOVEMBER 1 Free games with Prime – Dragon Age Inquisition, Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers, Secret Files: Sam Peters.

NOVEMBER 1 Last chance to collect: STAR WARS: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, Secret Files 3.

NOVEMBER 3 Epic Seven – 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 300,000 Golds.

NOVEMBER 4 Last Day on Earth – Caustic ‘Chopper Skin.

NOVEMBER 9 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest: Hanabi (7-Day), Hanabi Fiery Mot (7-Day), Lancelot (7-Day), Lancelot Dark Earl (7-Day).

NOVEMBER 10 Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Select Element Fragment of Thought x50 Summon Ticket.

NOVEMBER 10 Free Fire – Crystal Soul (Cosmetic).

NOVEMBER 16 Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard.

NOVEMBER 19 World of Warships – 1x Black Friday Container, 20x Shadow Lurker Camouflages.

You will be able to unblock the content on the dates agreed via the site Prime Gaming, if you are subscribed to all the services Amazon prime for € 5.99 per month or € 49.99 per year.

