“An activist shareholder may be at the origin of the adaptation of an oil juggernaut to the energy transition”

THEhe economic history will perhaps remember that it was an activist shareholder who was at the origin of the dismemberment of an oil juggernaut to adapt it to the new financial situation of the energy transition. If Daniel Loeb gets his way, of course. The boss of the American fund Third Point wrote to his investors on Wednesday, October 27, announcing a discreet entry into the capital of the Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell. Objective: to obtain a separation of its activities in hydrocarbons and renewable energies.

The group has “Too many stakeholders pulling in opposite directions”, which leads to “An incoherent and contradictory set of strategies intended to appease multiple interests without satisfying any”, he denounces. Mr. Loeb suggests that a company combines its historical businesses (oil and gas, refining, chemicals), a cash machine giving priority to a return on investment for shareholders. The other company, focused on solar, wind, liquefied natural gas and marketing, would invest heavily to develop these energies.





The activist, who at other times has shaken the leaders of Nestlé, Intel or Sony, is convinced that decarbonization would be more effective. And, above all, that the combined value of the two entities would be greater than that of Shell alone. The giant suffers from a “conglomerate discount” which scares investors away, and its stock market price is dragging (+ 15% in ten years). The total capitalization of the two could reach $ 250 billion (up from $ 180 billion), RBC Capital Markets calculated.

A pension fund withdraws

The boss of Shell responded to him on Thursday on the sidelines of the presentation of third quarter results (+ $ 4.1 billion). “Without companies like ours”, capable of transforming the energy system through their power and expertise, the transition will be “Much more difficult”, said Ben van Beurden, denouncing the short-termism of hedge funds compared to the long-term commitments of pension funds, capable of supporting the company over time.

For how much longer ? As Mr. Loeb landed, the large Dutch pension fund ABP announced its withdrawal from fossil fuels to the tune of 15 billion euros – including Shell capital. Mr. Loeb’s investment is $ 750 million, according to the daily Financial Times, or 0.5% of Shell’s capitalization. Enough to shake up the century-old major and give thought to its European competitors, who are all redirecting part of their abundant cash-flows towards clean energies.

