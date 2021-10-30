Angèle bisexual: the singer’s rare confidences on her intimate life

On the occasion of the release of her new album, Angèle gave an interview to Elle magazine. A little over a year after coming out bisexual, the singer has made rare confidences about her intimate life.

Three years after the release of her first album, Angèle will soon be making her comeback with Nonante-Cinq, available on December 10. If for a long time the singer was discreet about her private life, it was in August 2020 that she revealed her bisexuality to everyone by sharing a photo showing on the back of her t-shirt ‘Portrait of women who love women’. If the pretty blonde is no longer in a relationship with Marie Papillon, it is in an interview with the magazine She that she agreed to mention this photo, which at the time had aroused many reactions. “When it came to posting this photo, I had already been ‘outraged’ by the press, it was no longer a scoop, but an affirmation. The idea was to say: yes, I fell in love with a woman, but look, it didn’t change anything, actually“, she explained.

Denying the political side of his approach, Angèle lamented: “Too bad loving women is political. I would find it wonderful if it wasn’t a topic anymore, although objectively it still is, and I can’t blame people for bringing it up. At the same time, it is important to talk about it, because we all need representations. As a teenager, if I had had more examples of lesbian, gay or bisexual people on TV or in the movies, I might have understood faster that I was bi. I would have lied to myself less, and I would have lived other stories.“Finally, the 25-year-old singer revealed:”Finally, it is unimaginable, the number of messages that I received! Recently a girl told me, ‘I love girls, and I never told anyone.’“

Angèle: “I don’t mind carrying flags”

In January 2020, the singer had previously suggested that lesbians, gays and bisexuals were under-represented. For Telerama, she had unveiled: “The song Your Queen, I wrote it in mind of a gay friend, who found lesbians under-represented in pop culture. I was the first to be surprised to receive so many thank you messages, and to see entire rooms singing.“She then added:”I don’t mind carrying flags, but I can’t do it alone. I will not speak for all women. Nor in the name of all those who experience homosexual relations.“

