Angèle rarely evokes her bisexuality

This Friday, October 29, Angèle gave an interview to the magazine She in which she discusses the conception of her new album to be released, Ninety-five. During the interview, the interpreter of Balance ton what has evoked his bisexuality.
Few years ago, Angela caused a sensation in the four corners of France with his catchy songs and his legendary good humor. Thanks to Balance your what or Yes or no, the sister of Romeo Elvis has become one of the most emblematic artists of her generation. Today the 25-year-old singer returns with a song titled Brussels I love you, a true ode to his native country. On December 10, she will release her second studio album, entitled Ninety-five which will undoubtedly be the musical success of this end of the year. On the personal side, if she remains discreet about her private life, Angela does not hesitate to send a few messages on his Instagram account. In August 2020, she posted a photo of herself proudly displaying on the back of her t-shirt “Portrait of women who love women “.
A photo that had aroused many reactions
Revealing her bisexuality to her subscribers, the young woman had revealed her relationship with the YouTuber Marie Papillon. At the time, several Internet users had castigated the political side of this approach. This Friday, October 29, Angela interviewed the magazine She in which she looks back on the genesis of her new album but also on her messages concerning her sexual orientation. “When it came to posting this photo, I had already been outraged by the press, it was no longer a scoop, but an affirmation”, she said before adding: “the idea was to say that I had fallen in love with a woman but that hadn’t changed anything“.
Angèle denies the political side of her approach
A few lines below, Angela denied the political side of his approach. “Too bad loving women is political. I would find it wonderful if it was no longer a subject even if objectively it still is. At the same time, it’s important to talk about it because we all need representation. Teenager, if I had had more examples of bi or gay lesbian people, I might have understood faster than I was bi “, she said.