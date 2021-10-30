another perfect last night, it’s starting to talk

Victorious respectively of Panathinaikos and CSKA Moscow, ASVEL and AS Monaco offered a perfect evening for French basketball. To accomplish these exploits, the two teams were able to count on their NBA alumni and in particular a certain Elie Okobo.

Already winners in the middle of the week, our two EuroLeague representatives had a lot to do this Friday evening. On the program, the reception of CSKA Moscow for the Roca Team and a perilous trip to the Pana field for the reigning French champion. However, on this Saturday morning, it is with two new victories on the clock that the French basketball wakes up. For this, it will have been necessary to fight and especially to strike at the right time to finish off two ogres of European basketball. We start with the ASVEL which had to survive the boiling atmosphere of the Olympic Indoor Hall in Athens. Worn by an untenable Elie Okobo (35 points and 13/19 shooting including 5/7 from the parking lot!) and a precious Kostas Antetokounmpo, the club chaired by Tony Parker quickly took the lead in this match, without succeeding in creating a big gap in the score. With only one point ahead when entering the money time, we could have feared the worst but Okobo, again, took matters into his own hands to put the head of the Greek champion under water. Second victory of the week for ASVEL after its success against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

The eight-time European champion, precisely, wanted to catch up on the floor of the princely club. After a one-sided first half in favor of Kenneth Faried’s teammates (oh an old acquaintance), the Roca Team rebelled and turned like a pancake a Russian team which was totally disintegrating. Monaco, who were up to 21 points behind, will finally stick a 58-28 in the second half alone to inflict a second defeat made in France to CSKA. The heroes of the day: Donta Hall in hero mode hidden under the panels (17 points, 10 rebounds at 8/9 shooting), Danilo Andjusic but also a Mike James reboosted after the break (and probably revenge given his liabilities with the Russian club) or a Dwayne Bacon who went through all the emotions for his first in the Monegasque jersey.





Two matches, two big performances and two exploits for our French clubs which regain color on the European scene. For the three in a row it’s next week with the reception of Kazan for ASVEL and the trip to the field of Olympiakos for Monaco.