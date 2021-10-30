https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211030/un-autre-virus-emergera-que-nous-ne-pouvons-tout-simplement-pas-contenir-alerte-loms-1052394185.html
“Another virus will emerge that we simply cannot contain,” WHO warns
“Another virus will emerge that we simply cannot contain,” WHO warns
Calling on the international community to learn the lessons of the current pandemic, the director general of the WHO warned against the emergence of a new … 10.30.2021, Sputnik France
2021-10-30T10: 56 + 0200
2021-10-30T10: 56 + 0200
2021-10-30T10: 56 + 0200
international
oms
g20
vaccine
sars-cov-2 coronavirus
sputnik v
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@happy
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@happy
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104385/11/1043851124_0:137:3153:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_851b4b97d8606a8dabc4793a807a7386.jpg
In front of the G20 health and finance ministers meeting in Rome, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm bells concerning the current situation around the coronavirus, noting that, ” by the Delta variant, cases and deaths are on the rise again worldwide. “While urging the international community to learn the lessons of the pandemic, the lone candidate for re-election as director-general of the WHO ruled that we can all “take steps to prepare for this virus, to detect it and respond quickly when it arrives.” As such, he stressed that the world needed a “strengthened, empowered and funded WHO to sustainable manner “, a new mechanism ensuring a rapid response to the pandemic and better management. The end of the pandemic depends on humanity Shortly before, Dr. Ghebreyesus had said that” the pandemic will take[it] end when the world chooses. ”Emphasizing the need to advance immunization in countries where this process is slow, in Africa, for example, the WHO Director-General has ruled that the goal of immunizing 40% of the population population in each country was accessible. While the WHO approved for urgent use of seven vaccines, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, the approval of the Russian serum Sputnik V, already used in 70 countries, is late. At the beginning of October, the Russian Minister of Health indicated that there were no more obstacles for the approval of Sputnik V. The WHO for its part announced on October 7 that the examination of the Russian vaccine should soon resume. .
2021
Maria balareva
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103486/88/1034868896_1167:468:1510:809_100x100_80_0_0_6b001d57ca5dde073027240b11d7f732.jpg
Maria balareva
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103486/88/1034868896_1167:468:1510:809_100x100_80_0_0_6b001d57ca5dde073027240b11d7f732.jpg
News
fr_FR
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104385/11/1043851124_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2d4fceeff95922ea9287f2642d81e5e.jpg
Maria balareva
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103486/88/1034868896_1167:468:1510:809_100x100_80_0_0_6b001d57ca5dde073027240b11d7f732.jpg
oms, g20, vaccine, coronavirus sars-cov-2, sputnik v
Calling on the international community to learn the lessons of the current pandemic, the director general of the WHO has warned of the emergence of a new virus that humanity will not be able to contain.
In front of the G20 health and finance ministers meeting in Rome, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm bells concerning the current situation around the coronavirus, noting that, ” by the Delta variant, cases and deaths are on the rise again worldwide. “
“It is a biological certainty that one day another virus will emerge that we simply cannot contain,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
As such, he stressed that the world needed a “strengthened, empowered and sustainably funded WHO”, a new mechanism to ensure a rapid response to the pandemic and better management.
The end of the pandemic depends on humanity
Shortly before, Dr Ghebreyesus had said that “the pandemic will take[it] end when the world chooses “.
“It’s in our hands. We have all the necessary means, but the world has not yet used those means.”
Emphasizing the need to advance immunization in countries where this process is slow, in Africa, for example, the Director General of WHO deemed that the goal of immunizing 40% of the population in each country was achievable.
“To reach our 40% target, we need an additional 550 million doses. […] For the majority of countries, this is simply an insufficient supply. […] We need manufacturers to prioritize and fulfill their contracts with COVAX and AVAT urgently, ”said Dr Ghebreyesus.
While the WHO has approved for the urgent use of seven vaccines, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, the approval of the Russian serum Sputnik V, already used in 70 countries, is slow.
However, at the beginning of October, the Russian Minister of Health indicated that there were no longer any obstacles for the approval of Sputnik V. The WHO for its part announced on October 7 that the examination of the Russian vaccine should soon resume.