apologies and expected compensations

The announcement of Pope Francis’ upcoming visit has been enthusiastically greeted to Canada by Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnn Archibald. For her, however, the success of the papal stay is not without conditions … “ I will welcome Pope Francis to Turtle Island – the name indigenous peoples give to North America – for him to apologize, long awaited by the survivors – boarding schools, Editor’s note – (…) I continue to ask that the Catholic Church be held responsible (…) for the great harm it has caused by its direct role in institutions of assimilation and genocide. “

The “pain” of the Pope

For several months now, calls from indigenous communities and political leaders have become more pressing for the Pope to come, after a summer when the Catholic Church and Canada had to face the vestiges of their past. In June, the discovery of the remains of Indigenous children on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, brought back painful memories. In these establishments, mostly run by the Catholic Church, 150,000 indigenous children were forcibly assimilated and many suffered abuse.

A month ago, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops issued its official apology and announced the payment of 30 million Canadian dollars (20 million euros) to the victims. The Pope expressed this year ” his pain “ about the residential school victims, without apologizing.

For Angela White, Executive Director of the Society of Residential School Survivors, the arrival of the Holy Father on Canadian soil is far too late: “It feels like it comes after a lot of pressure, rather than a sincere approach. And generations of residential school survivors who are already gone will not see him express any regrets on our lands. “

She is, however, anxious to know what will come out of it: “Does the Vatican want to help us? It could fund the care of people who suffer from trauma, so that our traditions, which the Church has almost destroyed, do not die. There are very concrete actions to take. “





Request for additional “compensation”

In her press release, RoseAnn Archibald, agrees. She claims “ compensations »Additional funding, including long-term funding for survivor assistance programs. It also asks the dioceses which own lands on traditional territories of the First Nations to return them.

On the Ottawa side, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, hopes that, during his visit, the Pope will recognize in a manner “Full and complete” the damage caused in residential schools. New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh is also awaiting an apology, but believes it “Will not be sufficient”, without compensation from the Vatican to the survivors.

A “new step towards reconciliation”

Archbishop Raymond Poisson, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB), anticipates the papal visit for the second part of 2022: “It could be a three day visit », He explains. For him, his coming is a “ new step towards reconciliation ”, as well as the visit of the delegation of indigenous leaders to the Vatican, scheduled for next December.

“Two meetings in a year is unusual, but do events of such gravity often happen for the Catholic Church? What happened in these residential schools causes the suffering of the native communities but also of the Catholics. What took place there is a monumental error and the Pope is sensitive to that ”, assures Mgr Poisson.

It is not yet known whether Pope Francis will visit Kamloops. “There will surely be a symbolic place … But above all, he must see a place where indigenous communities live at the moment. », Adds the archbishop.

As for the papal apologies, he believes that there is little more suspense: “ We do not imagine, in the context of reconciliation, that there is no expression of repentance. In what words? It is he who will choose. “