Arsenal control Leicester and continue their climb in the standings

The Gunners continue. After a week of the Carabao Cup having seen Leicester defeat Brighton on penalties (2-2, 4 TAB to 2) on Wednesday and Arsenal quietly eliminate Leeds (2-0) on Tuesday, the Foxes were punished by the Gunners (2 -0) this Saturday, opening day 10 of the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers’ men, who made just one change at kickoff by replacing Ricardo Pereira with Luke Thomas on the left wing of his 3-4-2-1, first took the broth before to come back with better intentions, in vain, against those of a Mikel Arteta who did not change anything after the victory against Aston Villa and who brought the Aubameyang-Lacazette pair back to the forefront. But this game has long given the impression that there was only one team on the pitch.

From the first minute, Bukayo Saka set fire to Leicester’s box after building on Alexandre Lacazette in the box. The Londoners showed a more enterprising face and Gabriel, with a successful recovery from the back of the head on a good corner from Saka, materialized the good start of the Gunners (0-1, 5th). In the process, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang even stumbled over Kasper Schemichel (7th), while the Norwegian captured in two stages an attempt by Thomas Partey (11th). Jostled in the duels and deprived of the leather, the Foxes struggled to return to their match, where Mikel Arteta’s players seemed on cloud nine.





Parade of the year for the impassable Ramsdale?

After several hot situations in front of the Leicester captain’s cage, Arsenal even quickly made the break thanks to Emile Smith Rowe, on the lookout for an involuntary and unfortunate delivery from Luke Thomas (0-2, 18th). The 2016 English champion picked up a few pale colors over the minutes of the first act. But Aaron Ramsdale had decided to start his show. First by deflecting a nice shot from Kalechi Iheanacho for a corner (28th), then by making an impressive horizontal to push back a delicious free kick from James Maddison on his bar before pushing back with the knee the recovery at close range from Johnny Evans (43rd) ). However, this was still insufficient to crack a solid and well-placed Arsenal block which retreated somewhat before returning to the locker room.

The two changes made by Brendan Rodgers at the break (exits of Iheanacho and Amartey for Barnes and Lookman) had the merit of waking up his family, and the King Power Stadium, extinguished by gunpowder. Leicester however still lacked precision in the last gesture, like Harvey Barnes (52nd, 74th), Luke Thomas (55th) and Jamie Vardy (68th), while Ramsdale continued his recital by disgusting Ademola Lookman of the chest (58th) then Barnes by springing into his feet like a starving person (62nd) and pushing his center back (79th). However, Arsenal let the storm pass and came out unscathed, PEA even being close to adding to the score (70th).

Thanks to this 5th overall deserved success of the season, the partners of a Lacazette who is very available on the field have a 9th game without defeat in all competitions. Arsenal, which has not lost since the slap received at Manchester City (0-5) on August 28, temporarily returns to 3 lengths of Cityzens (3rd) and up to West Ham (4th). Leicester, who was undefeated since September 19 and a defeat to Brighton (1-2), sees his opponent of the day take 3 points ahead in the standings.