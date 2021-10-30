Arsenal easily have Leicester / Premier League / J10 / Leicester-Arsenal (0-2) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Gabriel Magalhães (5e) and Smith-Rowe (18e) for the Gunners

The rise in Arsenal’s ranking continues.

Traveling to the King Power Stadium, Arsenal struck a big blow by winning against Leicester (0-2).

The Londoners quickly took the measure of their opponent, exerting high pressure and suffocating in the face of Foxes non-existent from the start of the game. The tumble of Bukayo Saka on the right side made Daniel Amartey lose his means at the start, deflecting the ball towards his cages, miraculously saved by the reflex stop of Kasper Schmeichel (1e). The quickly launched match thus experienced its first thrill before seeing Gabriel Magalhães, mounted very high on a corner, deliver his people with an uncrossed helmet. (0-1, 5e). In the process, a new mess, initiated by the bad clearance of Luke Thomas, brings the second goal of the visitors, concluded at the penalty spot by Emile Smith-Rowe (0-2, 18e). The blues were slow to react but did so, first on a distant strike from Kelechi Iheanacho (28e) then on a free kick from James Maddison, beautifully deflected by Aaron Ramsdale on his bar and that Jonny Evans failed to straighten (43e). You shouldn’t blink your eyes.





At the end of a first act of this ilk, it is difficult for the twenty-two actors to do better after returning from the locker room. Jamie Vardy’s unframed header only briefly worried Ramsdale (67e) while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, also of the noggin, came up against the beautiful exit of Schmeichel (70e). In total management, the Gunners have never looked so serene since the start of the season than they did this afternoon in the East Midlands.

This success therefore allows Arsenal to breathe and especially to climb to fifth place, unlike Leicester which is slowly getting stuck in the soft underbelly of the standings with a sad tenth place.

Leicester (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schemichel – Söyüncü, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey (Harvey Barnes, 46e) – Luke Thomas, Soumaré, Tielemans, Castagne – James Maddison (Daka, 71e) – Vardy, Iheanacho (Lookman, 46e). Coach: Brendan Rodgers.

Arsenal (4-4-1-1): Ramsdale – Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães, Nuno Tavares – Saka (Pépé, 85e), Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe (Sead Kolašinac, 90e) – Lacazette (Ødegaard, 58e) – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Coach: Mikel Arteta.