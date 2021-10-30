Arsenal knock out Leicester, return to European Premier League race

After an unstable start to the Championship for the Foxes, failed for the Gunners, Leicester (9th) and Arsenal (10th) have been on the rise lately and were offered a serious test at the King Power Stadium with a fifth place as the key. provisional European, opening the tenth day of the Premier League.
From the outset, Mikel Arteta’s men, who came to seek a result with Alexandre Lacazette in support of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, took the advantage on a corner and an uncrossed header from the former Brazilian central defender of LOSC and ESTAC, Gabriel (5th).
The Gunners doubled the lead in the 18th minute by Emile Smith-Rowe who took Kasper Schmeichel on the wrong foot after a mess of the defense, before Aaron Ramsdale preserved the result just before the break with a double stop on one shot outspoken by James Maddison (43rd).
The Arsenal goalkeeper will put it back against Ademola Lookman (58th) then Harvey Barnes (62nd, 79th) in the heart of the pressure from the Foxes. With this victory, the Gunners, unbeaten for nine matches in all competitions, temporarily climb to fifth place, ahead of West Ham on goal difference alone.