Arteta is putting a lot of pressure on Saliba!

Loaned by Arsenal without a purchase option during the last summer transfer window at Olympique de Marseille, William Saliba made a thunderous start to the season. Performances that unfortunately did not escape the Gunners coach Mikel Arteta …

Last summer, Pablo Longoria thoroughly renovated the OM workforce. But if there is one finish that most impacted the Olympians’ level of play, it is of course that of William Saliba. As evidenced by his recent high-flying performance against PSG, and his saving tackle on Kylian Mbappé as the last defender, Saliba has repeatedly saved Olympique de Marseille at the start of the season.





Is there a place for Saliba? I think yes – Mikel Arteta

“Did I watch Saliba against PSG? As a club, we are always in touch. We went to see him and we are keeping an eye on his progress. Is there a place for Saliba? I think there is a place. It will depend on what happens with other players and it is not a conversation to have now ” Mikel Arteta – Source: Press conference (10/29/21)

The number: 29

On July 25, 2019, William Saliba was sold for 29 million euros by AS Saint-Étienne (club record) to Arsenal. At only 18 years old …