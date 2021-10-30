More

    as Glasgow hosts COP26, is the royal family green?

    Climate: in the United Kingdom, host of COP26, is the royal family green?
    M. Boisseau, L. Soudre, C. Madini, C. Dubrul

    After the G20, leaders will meet in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26. The climate will therefore be the main theme addressed during this international meeting. But is the crown, which hosts this summit on its land, green? A team from France Télévisions produced a report on the commitments of the royal family.

    The COP26 kicks off this Sunday, October 31 in Scotland. The royal family is therefore on the front line to ensure that this climate summit achieves its objectives, in particular limiting the rise in temperatures to 1.5 ° C compared to pre-industrial times. The royal family has rarely been so committed to climate issues. In London in mid-October, William and Kate held an environmental awards ceremony. The guests did not come by plane and were not wearing new clothes.


    In recent weeks, the royal family has increased its position on ecology. The Queen, before giving up going to the COP26 for medical reasons, had criticized the leaders of the participating countries in a private conversation. “It’s annoying when they talk, but don’t act”, she had said. The Windsor family’s love for animals and nature is nothing new. Prince Philip, who died last April, founded WWF in the UK and Prince Charles has made the environment the fight of his life. The commitment of the members of the royal family also arouses skepticism because their privileged lifestyle is far from being thrifty.


