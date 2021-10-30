Assassin’s Creed Infinity: the next installment in the saga will not be free-to-play | Xbox one

Ubisoft’s next major project for its hooded men and women is increasingly being talked about under the code name Assassin’s Creed Infinity. We also wrote a long paper on this project last July. No certainty for the moment on the next title of the saga, if not the words of Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, who took the time to clarify several points.

No free-to-play for Infinity but a respected legacy

Indeed, Yves Guillemot first confirmed that this next Assassin’s Creed will not be a free-to-play game, despite Ubisoft’s statements last May which provided for more free games for all its major franchises. This information was confirmed during a conference call held yesterday for the announcement of the second quarter economic results.

Yves Guillemot notably said this about the next Assassin’s Creed:

“It won’t be free to play and this game will have a lot of narrative elements. It will be a very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they like to have in those games from the start. It will be a huge game, but with a lot of elements that already exist in the games that we have released in the past ”.





For the moment, this is a reassuring point for all fans of the license who fear an even more brutal drift of the Assassin’s Creed series. The RPG side that Ubisoft has been immersed in since Origins in 2017 still hasn’t caught on with all longtime fans, but has won over a new audience as the current numbers prove.

An evolving game focused on multiplayer

Frédérick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer of Ubisoft, said that Infinity “was still at an early stage of development”. Rumors suggest that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a massive online game spanning multiple historical periods, and one that will evolve over time as a live service.

Last July, Frédérick Duguet described Infinity as an “exciting and ambitious project” which will remain “faithful to the heritage of Assassin’s Creed in terms of rich narrative experiences”.

These words are consistent with those of Yves Guillemot and we can’t wait to learn more about this mysterious project which could mark a turning point in the history of Assassin’s Creed. In the meantime, Eivor and the Raven Clan still have time to explore faraway and legendary lands as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from a second year of expansions and exceptional content for this second half of the year.