At the Palais Garnier, Pierre Lacotte makes Stendhal dance

Madame de Rênal (Amandine Albisson) and Monsieur de Rênal (Stéphane Bullion) in “Le Rouge et le Noir”, after Stendhal, choreographed by Pierre Lacotte, in October 2021. SVETLANA LOBOFF

While theatrical, film and television adaptations of iconic novels like The Lost Illusions and Eugenie Grandet, by Balzac, but also Germinal, by Zola, are displayed in the rooms and on the screens, it is a choreographic reading of the Red and Black, by Stendhal, imagined by Pierre Lacotte, which is on the program at the Palais Garnier in Paris.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers At the Paris Opera, Pierre Lacotte dresses his ballet in red and black

This version in three acts of three fifteen minutes, acclaimed by the public, Wednesday October 27, is the big piece of season of the Ballet of the National Opera of Paris. It is the first classic production of this ilk since Children of Paradise, created in 2008 by José Martinez. It extends staggering figures. On stage, 104 dancers out of the 154 in the troupe, around forty extras, ten young students from the Opera School of Dance! She also shows 400 costumes designed by Pierre Lacotte who also designed the 35 painted canvases for the decor. This profusion marks the ambition of this narrative ballet intended to renew a genre that is less and less valued while distinguishing the precious stylistic heritage of the company.





Tackling a textual monster like the novel written in 1830 by Stendhal requires nerves. Difficult to pick up in three hours the tangled issues of the fate of Julien Sorel. The rise and fall of this son of a carpenter beaten by his father, become a noble, to end up on the scaffold after having tried to kill one of his lovers, are a heavy tangle. He interweaves individual and social ambition, a desire for heroism, passion for women, the weight of religion and politics, tied by conflicting feelings in this highly singular man who is Sorel.

Discontinuous narration

Tightened around the theme of love, with its obligatory passages of ball and sometimes a little heavy ensembles, like that of the seminarians, The Red and the Black, according to Lacotte, nevertheless holds the road, on music of Massenet. Curiously, if it turns out to be long in its duration, it sometimes seems too rapid in its dramatic progression. From the sawmill to the garden, from the bedroom to the church, the division into sixteen paintings leads to a discontinuous narration that does not always allow the characters, especially that of Sorel, to take root, to thicken. A phenomenon accentuated by the many changes of scenery, with the curtains falling in front of the stage and waiting in silence for the rest.

Nevertheless, by shining the sumptuous and spectacular side of a great period ballet, Pierre Lacotte fulfills his mission. The choice of black and white, sliding towards sepia, of painted canvases which set the context in a realistic way is a very beautiful idea. The colors of the costumes are encrusted there as in an engraving which strangely comes to life. Darker and darker, the show plays with the color code of Stendhal’s work: on one side, the black of the clergy; on the other, the red of the army, but also feelings recalled in the dresses of the two heroines: Mme by Rênal and Mathilde de la Mole.

You have 21.72% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.