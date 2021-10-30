ATP VIENNE – Yannik Sinner cannot digest the attitude of Frances Tiafoe: “He has gone too far”

We were still waiting for Yannik Sinner in the final. After all, the Italian, recent winner of the Sofia and Antwerp indoor tournaments, had not lost a set since the start of the week in Vienna. Better, he led 6-3, 5-2 against a Frances Tiafoe, out of qualifying, and probably tired of his crazy sequence after having released Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman in a few days. And then the Tiafoe magic spoke. Or rather the Tiafoe madness.

The American managed to ignite the course of a match that escaped him to finally steal the place promised to the Italian in the final. Lunar points, a conquered public and an annoyed opponent: this is the results of the Tiafoe tornado. Because if the spectators undoubtedly appreciated the show, Sinner had a lot more trouble.

“In my opinion, Tiafoe has gone too far today, he has done too much, explained the one who will be world number 9 on Monday. It’s one thing to do the show, it’s another to do it without respecting the other. I don’t know what happened but today I think he went a little too farIt is difficult to be categorical on the criticisms leveled at Tiafoe by Sinner, even if some time savings between points, sometimes with the help of the public, cut the pace of the game.

When Tiafoe finishes her race with … hugs for the spectators

Tiafoe: “I don’t feel guilty”

“There are limitsSinner continued. There were times when I was ready but had to wait for Tiafoe. Maybe I should have put pressure on the referee to keep him on time. But that’s in the past now“.

Asked about these statements, Tiafoe first paid tribute to his opponent before giving his version of the facts: “The audience is there for a reason and I can interact with them, argued the American. Jannik had the chance to win but I started to play well and have fun. I don’t feel guilty“.

