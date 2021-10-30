More

    Audiences 8 pm: Only 400,000 viewers of difference last night between the newspapers of TF1 and France 2 – “C to you – The continuation” in form to more than 750,000

    Last night at 8 p.m. on TF1, Audrey Crespo-Mara was at the presentation of a new edition of the News. On France 2, the edition was provided by Thomas Sotto on France 2. On France 3, viewers could follow an episode of “Plus belle la vie”, while M6 broadcast “Scenes of households”.

    France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Audrey Crespo-Mara
    25.3% market share

    5,136,000 viewers


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Thomas Sotto
    23.2% market share

    4,709,000 viewers


    Scenes of households
    16.4% market share


    3,479,000 viewers


    More beautiful life
    11.8% market share

    2,480,000 viewers


    TPMP weekend – part 2
    5.7% market share

    1,193,000 viewers


    C to you, next
    3.6% market share

    753,000 viewers


    The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
    2.6% market share

    519,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 2 – Best of
    2.3% market share

    491,000 viewers


    As an aside
    0.7% market share

    159,000 viewers

