Audiences: “Capitaine Marleau” very broad leader on F2 ahead of “DALS” on the rise, “NCIS” stable

Friday evening, France 2 seized the head of the hearings with the diffusion of the unpublished season 4 of “Captain Marleau”. Yesterday’s episode, bringing together Corinne Masiero, Nolwenn Leroy and Bénabar, entertained 6.20 million viewers until 10:45 p.m. for a very solid market share of 31.0% for the general public., according to Médiamétrie. The last unpublished, broadcast on the channel last week, had brought together 6.29 million fans of the series (31.4% of the public and 14.5% of the FRDA-50, Women responsible for purchases under 50 years old. ).

Powerful “DALS” on the FRDA-50

TF1 is far behind with the seventh premium of the 11th season of “Dance with the stars”. Presented live by Camille Combal, the evening, marked by the elimination of Lucie Lucas, held 3.56 million viewers in suspense, or 18.7% of the public aged 4 and over and 35.7% of the FRDA -50, target on which TF1 is powerful and largely retains its leadership. The show is up over one week: last Friday, the show was at the lowest on all three indicators with 3.37 million viewers, 17.1% of the general public and 30.0% of the FRDA- 50.

M6 is third with the finale of the 18th season of “NCIS: Special Investigations”. Until 10:50 p.m., the first two episodes of the evening convinced an average of 1.78 million serial fans, which represents a market share of 9.0% of the 4+. The only new one could count on 2.22 million faithful (10.7% of PDA 4+). Last week, “NCIS” won an average of 1.70 million fans (8.5% of 4+).

France 3 is at the foot of the podium with “Da Vinci code”, with Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Jean Reno. The American film directed in 2005 by Ron Howard, part of the plot of which is tied in at the Louvre, seduced 1.65 million fans of enigmas. The movie night was attended by 9.1% of the audience. Last week, 1.22 million moviegoers were passionate about “Inside man, the man from within”, or 6.4% of the public and 4.0% of the FRDA-50.