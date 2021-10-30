barely started, the 2021 edition breaks a historic record

Digital Charity Event of the Year, Z Event 2021 started last night, to the delight of Internet users. And the band gathered around ZeratoR and Dach has already broken an impressive record.

A HISTORICAL RECORD

Friday evening at 6 p.m. the Z Event 2021 began, which brings together 52 streamers among the biggest stars of French Twitch, in order to raise money for the organization Action Contre La Faim. The digital event will run until October 31. For this sixth edition (including Project Avengers), ZeratoR and his guests have clear intention of breaking the impressive record for the 2020 edition, which had made it possible to collect 5,724,377 € to Amnesty International.

And everything suggests that the streamers gathered for this edition will get there, since in just a few hours, the 2021 edition has just reached an impressive plateau. Indeed, five hours after its start, the Z Event 2021 recorded its first million euros collected. Last year (year of all records), it was necessary to reach 25 hours after the start of the festivities for the Z Event to reach this level.

One million euros collected in just five hours is indeed a historic record, which presages a very good edition. At this rate, the Z Event 2021 should indeed easily beat its record from last year..





It must be said that ZeratoR, Dach and their guests did everything possible for this famous record. It is recalled that the Z Event 2021 was preceded, Thursday, by a concert open to the public. Very generous, this new edition also counts on the donation goals of its streamers, including Sardoche (who promised to open an OnlyFans account) and especially Frédéric Molas of the Player of the Attic, who promised to reveal where the big JDG was (the mystery is about to be solved).

In addition, perhaps because of the particularly difficult economic context in which this 2021 edition is taking place, some donors are extremely generous. One of the highlights of this first evening of the Z Event 2021 was obviously this person who offered 20,000 euros, astounding Domingo. Thanks to him !

On his Twitter page, the non-profit organization Action Contre La Faim thanked the donors.