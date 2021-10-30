Bayern crush Union Berlin, Dortmund and Freiburg keep pace / Bundesliga / J10 / Summary / SOFOOT.com

Uncompromising, Bayern quickly forgot their rout of the week by crushing Union Berlin on their home turf and retaining the lead in the Bundesliga. Winners too, Borussia Dortmund and the surprising Freiburg cling to the Bavarians, while Wolfsburg has finally returned to victory on the lawn of Bayer Leverkusen.

Goals: Gießelmann (43e), Ryerson (65e) for Eisernen // Lewandowski (15e sp, 23e), Sané (35e), Coman (60e) and Müller (79e) for Bavarians

No time to mess around in Munich. Three days after his historic defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Bundesliga leader wanted to dot the i’s and validate the accident thesis. A mission accomplished in less than half time. And who else but Robert Lewandowksi to restore order? The Pole opens the scoring on a penalty following a wandering elbow from Paul Jaeckel (0-1, 15e) and gives the cover less than ten minutes later on a clinical free kick played at three (0-2, 23e).

The Bavarian center forward continues his masterpiece with a gesture from elsewhere to put Leroy Sané into orbit, but the latter stumbles against a stratospheric Andreas Luthe. The old one Citizen nevertheless made up for it a minute later, attentive to a deviation from Thomas Müller (0-3, 35e). However, a relaxation of the Bavarians allows the Union to revive thanks to Gießelmann (1-3, 43e), imitated a few moments later by Sheraldo Becker, finally offside for a few millimeters. With a cannon shot, Kingsley Coman allows Bayern to breathe a little (1-4, 60e), but the Eisernen do not give up and Julian Ryerson gives hope to the public of the Stadion An der Alten Försterei (2-4, 65e). A hope extinguished by Müller, after a ride from Dayot Upamecano (2-5, 79e), which puts an end to thirteen months of home invincibility for Union Berlin.

Goals: Hazard (40e) and Tigges (63e) for the BvB

Still deprived of Erling Haaland, Dortmund won against Cologne (2-0) and kept pace with Bayern Munich.

In a lively first half, Cologne proved to be the most dangerous, but Mark Uth, who had gone to the limit of offside, saw his goal refused for having touched the ball with his hand after having dribbled Marin Pongračić. Behind, Ondrej Duda goes close to the goal of the year but his lob from the central circle is diverted in extremis by Gregor Kobel. In lack of realism, the Goats are finally punished before the break on a superb collective movement of the BvB concluded with the head by Thorgan Hazard (1-0, 40e). Imperial, Kobel disgusts Anthony Modeste twice in the second half before the KO goal for Dortmund signed Steffen Tigges on a corner (2-0, 63e). A defeat which stagnates Cologne in tenth place.





Goals: Nmecha (48e) and Arnold (51e) for Wölfe

Expulsion: Lacroix (90 + 5) for Wolfsburg

The Wolves are sticking out their fangs.

After four consecutive defeats in the league and a licensed coach, Wolfsburg has finally found the way to victory on the lawn of Leverkusen (0-2). Three points gleaned from a fiery start to the second half. Lukas Nmecha first delivers Wolfsburg after a number of Dodi Lukebakio on the left side (0-1, 48e), imitated three minutes later by Maximilian Arnold who concluded an action in three stages (0-2, 51e). Stunned, Bayer fails to straighten the bar, even drops a penalty following a jersey pulling position as the last defender of Maxence Lacroix – sent off on the way – on Lucas Alario and pushed back by Koen Casteels, and thus lets escape the top 3 (five points behind Freiburg, third). For Wolfsburg, provisionally seventh, this victory does a lot of good before the crucial reception of Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals: Laursen (42e) for the Blauen // Lee (25e) and Burkardt (68e) for Nullfünfer

The first victory of the Arminia Bielefeld will wait. Beaten by a strong Mainz team, the Blauen have chained a tenth consecutive game without a win in the league, a sad statistic shared by Greuther Fürth. Surprised by Lee Jae-sung’s opener (0-1, 25e), the penultimate Bundesliga reacts before the break thanks to Jacob Barrett Laursen, served by Manuel Prietl (1-1, 42e). But Bielefeld is punished in the second half. Too passive, Amos Pieper is surprised by Jonathan Burkardt who, full of coolness, wins his face-to-face with Stefan Ortega (1-2, 68e) and offers victory to Nullfünfer, securely installed at the top of the table.

Goals: Asta (20e, csc), Höfler (39e) and Grifo (79e, sp) for Breisgau-Brasilianer // Leweling (74e) for Kleeblätter

Freiburg, surprised at the start of the season, continues its journey by easily disposing of the red lantern Greuther Fürth (2-0) and secures its third place in the league behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. A success that was built in the first act thanks to a csc as unfortunate as it was aesthetic from Simon Asta (1-0, 20e), followed by a header at the near post from Nicolas Höfler (2-0, 39e). The only team still unbeaten in the Bundesliga, Friborg is surprised by Jamie Leweling (2-1, 74e) but locks in a sixth success this season thanks to a penalty from Vincenzo Grifo (3-1, 79e). However, Greuther Fürth has still not tasted victory after ten days.