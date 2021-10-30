Bayern Munich stick five to Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg maintain contact

Matchday 10 of the Bundesliga started yesterday with TSG Hoffenheim’s 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin and it continued on Saturday. Traveling to Berlin to face the Union, Bayern Munich had to forget their 5-0 humiliation inflicted on Wednesday by Borussia Mönchengladbach. The least we can say is that the Rekordmeister quickly got back to battle. After a first strike from Leroy Sané (8th), Bayern Munich obtained a penalty for a foul by Paul Jaeckel (14th). Without trembling, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring (1-0, 15th). The Polish striker stood out again a few minutes later. Served by Thomas Müller, he offered himself a brace, his twelfth goal of the season (2-0, 23rd).

Bayern Munich was unrolling and Leroy Sané obtained two interesting opportunities (32nd and 34th) before scoring following a nice cross from Thomas Müller from the right (3-0, 35th). While we thought we were seeing a demonstration, Union Berlin recovered before the break. Niko Giesselmann reduced the score (3-1, 43rd) before Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal was disallowed for offside (45th). Upon returning from the locker room, Bayern Munich turned their heads right side up with a Kingsley Coman missile in the right window (4-1, 61st) but once again, the defense cracked. Julian Ryerson thus scored his very first goal in the Bundesliga (4-2, 65th). However, Bayern Munich did not stop there. Entered in place of Lucas Hernandez affected (69th), Dayot Upamecano raised the ball well for Thomas Müller who catapulted into the back of the net (5-2, 79th). This 5-2 victory allows Bayern Munich to confirm their leadership status.

Borussia Dortmund follow, Freiburg surprising third

Runner-up to Bayern Munich for a point before this match, Borussia Dortmund challenged Cologne. The Marsupials have respected their rank. However Cologne opened the scoring via Mark Uth but the latter was logically refused for a hand (16th). Finally, Dortmund took the lead thanks to Jude Bellingham who ideally found Thorgan Hazard who opened the scoring (1-0, 40th). Back from the locker room, Cologne was pushing to score. Anthony Modeste twice fell on Gregor Kobel (49th and 51st). Finally, it was Borussia Dortmund who scored a new goal through Steffen Tigges (2-0, 64th). This 2-0 success acquired by Borussia Dortmund allows Marco Rose’s players to keep in touch with Bayern Munich. The yellows and blacks are still second by one point behind the Rekordmeister.





Third in the Bundesliga standings before this match, Freiburg did the job against Greuther Fürth. Quickly in the lead on a goal against his camp by Simon Asta (20th), the players of Christian Streich took shelter before the break on a realization by Nicolas Hofler (39th). Greuther Fürth regained confidence at the end of the match with the reduction of the score by Jamie Leweling (75th) but Vincenzo Grifo on penalty confirmed this victory (78th). A 3-1 success which allows Friborg to be still third three points behind the leader. After sacking Mark van Bommel and setting up Florian Kohfeldt, Wolfsburg offered themselves a fine 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. The Wolves scored on the return from the locker room thanks to Lukas Nmecha (48th) and Maximilian Arnold (51st). At the end of the match, Maxence Lacroix was excluded and conceded a penalty (90th +5) but it was missed by Lucas Alario. Wolfsburg goes back to seventh place just one point behind their opponent of the day who remains fourth. Finally, Mainz beat Arminia Bielefeld (2-1) and climbed to fifth place. The Arminia remains penultimate and relegation.

Afternoon matches

