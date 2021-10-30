big sore on the wrist, and terrible news for the Bulls

Everything was going so well in Chicago. Yesterday, the Bulls were still unbeaten in four regular season games and wanted to stuff the Knicks into a “top” of the East. Today, the Taureans have lost this invincibility but above all an important member of their collective: the young Patrick Williams.

Victim of a big sprained ankle at the end of September, Pat Williams should logically have missed the start of the season but the sophomore had engaged cyborg mode to return in time. Unfortunately, he is already returning to the infirmary and for much longer this time. This is Adrian Wojnarowski fromESPN who dropped the bomb this Friday evening: The 20-year-old winger selected in fourth position in the 2020 NBA Draft suffers from a dislocation of the left wrist and must therefore pass on the operating table. And who says operation unfortunately says the end of the regular season for Williams. Ouch! This one really hurts. If a return for the Playoffs is not excluded today, on the condition of course that the Bulls manage to integrate the group of the best eight teams of the East next spring, the blow is terrible for a team of Chicago which surfed on a nice wave at the start of the season. It seems that Bulls fans no longer have the right to be happy after having experienced an obviously legendary 1990s. Speaking of the 1990s, it was in the clash between Chicago and New York last night that Pat Williams visibly hurt his wrist. He only played 16 minutes in total.

It was on this dunk attempt that Patrick Williams injured his wrist, I believe. Third shift last night.pic.twitter.com/ndkCi9F3F7 – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 29, 2021

With this long-term absence, the Bulls will have to do without their 4 holder, very precious in the Bulls collective. Pat Williams is a physical youngster who wants it, who defends, who does not need to have the ball in his hands but who still knows how to make the right choices in attack, and who is not yucky 3-point. Translation, his profile corresponds very well to the needs of the Bulls, who today line up some good people in the five with Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Suddenly, the question we ask ourselves immediately after having received the shock is: who replaces Pat Williams among the incumbents? There like that hot, maybe it looks like Javonte Green, even if he is not a post 4 and he is only 1m96, that is to say five centimeters shorter than Williams. We like what it brings in dark tasks and could well integrate alongside the four players mentioned above. Could an Alex Caruso be integrated into the five, for example with DeRozan shifting to position 4? The fit probably corresponds less well and then the production of AC is important when leaving the bench. So that doesn’t seem like the best solution. What about Troy Brown Jr. or even Alize Johnson? We will obviously have to watch this and coach Billy Donovan will have a very important first choice to make., he who will have to find the right solution to best compensate for the absence of Williams while maintaining a good collective balance. It is not won…





Pat Williams out for the season, a first loss on the clock, and a hardcore schedule ahead for the Bulls. No doubt, the Chicago supporters have just fallen out of their clouds. We can only wish Patoche good luck so that he comes back as quickly as possible and especially 100%, because the Taureans need it.

Text source: ESPN