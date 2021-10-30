https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211030/bill-gates-met-en-garde-contre-labandon-de-lenergie-nucleaire-1052385428.html

Bill Gates warns against abandoning nuclear power

Bill Gates warns against abandoning nuclear power

The abandonment of atomic energy would lead to serious problems with the supply of electricity, which would become more expensive, warned Microsoft founding father Bill Gates. In an interview with the German daily Handelsblatt, Mr. Gates said the possible shutdown of nuclear power plants would jeopardize the safe delivery of power and thus complicate the market situation, and the entrepreneur said he expects a new generation of nuclear power plants that will be cheaper. and more secure in order to be able to enroll in the program of producing “reliable and inexpensive electric power”. Mr Gates recalled that he was currently financing a company in the process of building “a fourth generation nuclear reactor”. Gas-fired power stations, obsolete technology In the context of the energy crisis looming over Europe, Bill Gates showed himself criticism of the construction of new gas power plants on the continent. In his eyes, natural gas “does not represent a real transitional technology”. He stressed that loans for the construction of new plants were granted for periods of 30 to 40 years, “while Germany has committed achieve climate neutrality by 2045 “. At the same time, Gates believes that” the world will continue to consume large volumes of natural gas “, but that one day emissions of harmful substances will be reduced Reactors of the future? In 2006, Bill Gates founded the company TerraPower, which aims to accelerate nuclear research in order to enable the phase-out of fossil fuels. Last June, TerraPower announced the implementation of a first project in Wyoming. Unlike other existing nuclear reactors, those developed by TerraPower, called Natrium, will deliver a power of 350 MWe (electrical megawatts) against at least 900 MWe for a conventional French plant. They must also have a lower cost.

