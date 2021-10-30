Bitcoin: is it already too late to buy it?

INTERVIEW – The price of bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, continues to panic counters. Can we still invest? On the occasion of the release of the second edition of “Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for dummies”, Daniel Ichbiah, co-author of the book, responds to LCI.

Its price does not cease to flare up and panic its holders. Bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency on the planet, surpassed its all-time high on October 20, at more than $ 66,000. Almost 13 years after its creation, this dematerialized currency has seen its value soar in a few years, since it did not even reach 20,000 dollars at the end of 2017. However, the nearly 19 million bitcoins in circulation remain volatile: in June last, the price of this cryptocurrency had fallen below $ 30,000, a sudden drop against which nothing protects it.

This week, Daniel Ichbiah and Jean-Martial Lefranc publish Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for dummies (Éditions First), a way for them to explain the universe of bitcoin and its competitors to the general public. What is bitcoin used for? Should it be favored over other cryptocurrencies? Isn’t it too late to buy some? Daniel Ichbiah, journalist, writer, and co-author of the book, enlightens us. If a French person buys bitcoin, what will it be used for? In many countries, especially in South America, the local currency is worth so little that the population has turned to cryptocurrencies, with which it is possible to make purchases. In France, bitcoin will above all make it possible to make a long-term investment. This will be much more profitable than any other investment, due to the scarcity of bitcoin. This cryptocurrency was designed so that there are only 21 million units, on the model of gold or diamonds, expensive because they are rare. And Bitcoin will be even rarer than expected. Indeed, 20 million will have been produced in 2024, but a part has already been lost.

Cryptocurrencies represent the possibility of no longer depending on banks– Daniel Ichbiah

Why ? To secure his bitcoin wallet, the user has a private key: the equivalent of a key for a safe. However, about a third of bitcoin owners have lost it, for example because they have changed their computer or by forgetting. With these losses, bitcoin is becoming more and more rare … therefore more and more expensive. Precisely, bitcoin was only worth a few cents ten years ago. At the end of 2017, it was valued at $ 19,500, then 10,000 in mid-2019, and currently more than 60,000 … Why is the price so volatile? The law of supply and demand applies. Many people are rushing to cryptocurrency, especially bitcoin, thinking that they will make money easily. However, there is no easy money, except for the extremely specialized people who spend their time monitoring the prices, the speculators. The course is indeed very variable. When many people want to buy it, the value increases, and vice versa. So we must warn the individual attracted by this type of market: that he does not mortgage his house for bitcoin. You have to be prepared to win and lose.

The value of bitcoin has hit an all-time high in recent days. Is it too late to buy some? No. Other cryptocurrencies may sound enticing, but in the long run, bitcoin can only go up, unless alternative currencies gain the upper hand. However, this means not giving in to panic situations. This year, for example, its value had fallen to $ 30,000. Does this mean that bitcoin should be favored over other cryptocurrencies? Not necessarily. Many initiatives are developing, such as the purchase of a fraction of a wind turbine or an apartment. This then makes it possible to earn part of the return on the energy produced or the rent. Without cryptocurrencies, these projects could not exist. We are facing a liberation of the financial system. Cryptocurrencies also represent the possibility of no longer depending on banks. It is a fundamental revolution. To the point of replacing traditional banks? The two will cohabit. There will always be banks, but with a parallel system of cryptocurrency: when the Internet arrived, it didn’t kill the book. A part of the population will always like to go to a bank, to have an advisor … Cryptocurrencies will become as important as MP3 has been in music compared to CD. American banks themselves are starting to take over cryptocurrencies. The European Central Bank is even in the process of creating a digital currency, a digital euro, whose price will not budge. The general public wants something simple, the banks are not going to let themselves be destroyed.

Interview by Idèr Nabili

