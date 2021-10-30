Bordeaux-Bègles wins ahead of Clermont and takes the lead of the Top 14

The match: 25-9
For a long time, Clermont believed he could win at Chaban-Delmas. It must be said that the Auvergnats had perfectly prepared their shot until leading 5-6 at the break, despite a try conceded in the 7th minute, scored by this rocket from Yann Lesgourgues in the wake of Ulupano Seuteni, author of a breakthrough uppercase. But two goals from the stainless Morgan Parra (15th, 23rd) to improve the highlights allowed the ASM to take the lead.
Clumsy, the UBB offered Clermont the opportunity to hang on in the game as in the score. It was then that came into play (43rd) the international striker François Trinh-Duc (34 years old) at the position of first center (the New Zealanders say five-eighth) to assist the unfortunate Seuteni, tenured in the openness and unhappy in his kicking and management of the match. From an authoritative drop-goal (46th), then a goal (56th), Trinh-Duc put his team back in the lead (11-6).
Still by Parra, ASM stuck to the score (52nd, 11-9), taking advantage of Bordeaux faults. Until François Trinh-Duc, in the opener position, passes behind the Auvergne defense and Alexandre Roumat finds in a second time Seuteni, released, for a great style test (58th, 18-9) . Trinh-Duc, in verve, added a marvelous pass to the foot for Romain Buros (71st) but the attempt of the Girondin striker was refused for passing in touch.
Whatever, Bordeaux-Bègles did not stop attacking to get this offensive bonus, which happened in the 76th, Dubié finding Buros inside which shifted the puma winger Santiago Cordero as on the blackboard … With this success , the UBB temporarily climbs back to first place in the standings, ahead of Toulouse, which moves to Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday (9 p.m.) against Racing 92 to end this ninth day.
The fact: this yellow card which is expensive in Clermont
In the 48th minute, the Argentinian international second-row Lavanini was trapped on the ground in a ruck and received a yellow card. While they will be reduced to fourteen, the Auvergnats will cash ten points (a penalty goal, a try and a transformation), the price for a numerical inferiority. And go to 8-6 to 18-9. Not really a station wagon but enough for the UBB to seal its success, the sixth in a row.