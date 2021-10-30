Bordeaux-Bègles wins ahead of Clermont and takes the lead of the Top 14

Clumsy, the UBB offered Clermont the opportunity to hang on in the game as in the score. It was then that came into play (43rd) the international striker François Trinh-Duc (34 years old) at the position of first center (the New Zealanders say five-eighth) to assist the unfortunate Seuteni, tenured in the openness and unhappy in his kicking and management of the match. From an authoritative drop-goal (46th), then a goal (56th), Trinh-Duc put his team back in the lead (11-6).