Bosz has to deal with Paqueta and a huge pitfall ahead of RC Lens

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: top 10 top scorers in history

Decisive passer but less in sight in Nice on Sunday (2-3) in position number 9, Lucas Paqueta will again be aligned at the forefront against RC Lens. According to L’Équipe, Peter Bosz does not want to take any risks with Islam Slimani, who has returned from injury and who is expected to enter the second half with a view to starting Thursday against Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Around the Brazilian, saved Thursday in training because of a slight point behind a thigh, it will be classic for OL.

An uncertainty weighed on the case of Houssem Aouar: the attacking midfielder suffered from a small sprained knee and was also preserved on Thursday. Finally, the substitute goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck, who suffers from a shoulder, will be replaced on the bench by the young Kayne Bonnevie. Beyond the eleven aligned by Bosz, the latter must manage a problem that plagues the start of the OL season: Lyon has already been sent off in five matches in L1 and he has won only one of these five meetings (1-0 in Nantes, August 27).

“It’s too much, I’ve never seen that, realizes the Dutch coach. This is a determining factor, I told the players about it, we have to see improvements against Lens. But that is perhaps linked to his philosophy: the Lyonnais devote a lot of energy to pressing and they therefore defend with less lucidity. “I understand that one might think that,” said Bosz. When you’re tired, you make mistakes that you don’t when you’re fresh. But we have to master our way of playing, the players have to adapt to that. “



