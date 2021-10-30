Breast cancer: five questions about Trodelvy, a new treatment authorized from November 1

Long claimed by patient associations, the Trodelvy, authorized from this Monday, November 1, will finally make its arrival in France. This innovative treatment makes it possible to extend the life expectancy of patients suffering from aggressive breast cancer, “the triple negative”. Explanations.

Who will benefit from it? This drug is intended for women with triple negative cancer who have already received two types of chemotherapy, and often at a standstill. Between 600 and 1,000 women could benefit from it in France.

Why is it only happening now? Patient associations have been battling for months to speed up the marketing of this drug, already marketed in the United States. So far, only 78 French patients have been able to benefit from it, under a special authorization. The Gilead laboratory, which produces it, ensured that it did not have sufficient stocks to meet the demands. “France was the first European country to be able to benefit a few patients while waiting for production to increase”, welcomed Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health. On Monday, the Trodelvy will be authorized for early access and will be able to benefit more patients. The Mobilisation Triplettes collective is hoping for its official launch on the market, and its unconditional access from next year.



What is its specificity? Trodelvy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy. It makes it possible to double “life expectancy”, according to Mobilization Triplettes. According to the American laboratory Gilead, more than 30% of patients respond to treatment.

How much does it cost ? Around 60,000 euros per patient.