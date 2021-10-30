Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden accomplices during a one-on-one moment on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome (PHOTOS)

It was an appearance that caused a sensation. Friday, October 29, the French First Lady and the American First Lady shared a moment of complicity in Rome.
When traveling as part of his presidential duties, Emmanuel Macron is never without his greatest support, his wife Brigitte Macron. In France, the First Lady regularly engages on the public scene, but take care to stay away from certain political games. However, when the President of the Republic is traveling, she always stands by his side. This weekend, the G20 is being held in Italy, in Rome more precisely. The opportunity for Emmanuel Macron to meet with various leaders of foreign countries, like the American president, Joe biden. And the successor of Donald trump he too came accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden.
Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden “like sisters”
After visiting an exhibition by French photographer Natacha Lesueur at the Villa Medicis in the company of the President of the Republic, Brigitte Macron shared a moment with Jill Biden. While their husbands were talking at the French Embassy in the Italian capital, the French First Lady and the First Lady were also able to chat in the II Marchese café in Rome. At the end of their meeting, Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron appeared very smiling and accomplices in front of the photographers and onlookers. “We are like sisters“Said Joe Biden’s wife. It must be said that the two women do indeed share a few things in common.
A similar journey
In addition to sharing the life of presidents, Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden both come from the same universe, that of education. As everyone knows, the wife of Emmanuel Macron has long taught French and Latin in several French establishments. As for Jill Biden, she is an English teacher and makes American history by being the first First lady who continues to practice her profession. It was in 1975 that she met Joe Biden. The future American president, who was vice-president of Barack Obama, had lost, two years earlier, his first wife and his daughter in a terrible car accident. With Jill, he learned to regain a taste for life. And it was together that they entered the White House on January 20.