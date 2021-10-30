Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden, tête-à-tête in a cafe in Rome

Before the G7, the French and American First Ladies met in Rome on Friday.

Their first meeting last June at the G7 in British Cornwall did not allow for a tête-à-tête. It is now done. On Friday, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden met in a cafe in the city. During 1h15, the two teachers discussed their role with their husbands and the causes they carry as First Ladies.

At the same time, their husbands also spoke. Emmanuel Macron received Joe Biden at the Villa Bonaparte, French Embassy to the Vatican, to try to turn the page on their quarrel around Australian submarines.





Sistine Chapel and official dinner

The G20 opened on Saturday. The leaders of the world’s largest economies are scheduled to discuss the fight against the coronavirus, global economic recovery and climate over the weekend. As is customary, the spouses of heads of state have a separate agenda. They will be welcomed by Serena Draghi, wife of Mario Draghi, President of the Italian Council of Ministers.

A visit to the Capitoline Museums and the Sistine Chapel is planned. The President of the Italian Republic will then offer a dinner in honor of the heads of delegation and their spouses.