Bundesliga, 10th day – Bayern and Lewandowski out for a ride against Union Berlin (2-5), Dortmund beats Cologne (2-0)

The Bavarian ogre quickly got back in the saddle. After its violent exit from the German Cup on Wednesday in front of Mönchengladbach (5-0), Bayern resumed its forward march by going to win clearly against Union Berlin, Saturday as part of the 10th day of Bundesliga (2-5). The reigning champions once again made their offensive power speak, but also showed signs of weakness. They still consolidated their leadership position with a point ahead of Dortmund who beat Cologne (2-0).

Defaulting during the midweek rout, Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard started this match in the German capital on the bench. Not really more convincing, Lucas Hernandez, he was again holder in central defense alongside Niklas Süle. The hinge of the visitors did not have to work too much because the Bavarian steamroller quickly got back on the road and Robert Lewandowski transformed a penalty obtained by Leroy Sané for a hand from Paul Jaeckel (0-1, 15th) . The Polish serial scorer has even offered himself a double and a 12th goal in the league this season on an axial free kick at 20 meters (0-2, 23rd).

Hernandez on the flank, Upamecano recovers

If the Berlin goalkeeper Andreas Luthe made a superb parade against Sané (34th), he cracked again in the wake after an axial percussion from Kingsley Coman on the right and a small easy recovery six meters from the former Manchester City (0-3, 35th). Bayern already seemed to be heading for a big victory but it relaxed against an opponent who did not give up and reduced the score thanks to Niko Giesselman (1-3, 43rd). The Union almost revived the suspense just before the break but Sheraldo Becker’s goal was refused for a slight offside (45th).





Continuing their momentum, the valiant men of Urs Fischer seriously shook the visitors at the start of the second period thanks to their attacking duo Taiwo Awoniyi – Sheraldo Becker who gave work to Manuel Neuer (51st, 52nd, 53rd, 57th ). Bayern however managed to score again on a heavy shot in the top corner from Coman, launched on the right by Müller (1-4, 60th). The Union however gave itself the right to believe it thanks to the entering Julian Ryerson, scorer on his first ball (2-4, 65th).

Another entrant stood out in this crazy match. Launched in place of Hernandez, certainly hit in an ankle (69th), Upamecano achieved a formidable rush of 50 meters to ideally serve Thomas Müller who did not spoil the offering on a perfectly placed rolled shot (2-5 , 80th). Like his team, the young French international defender reacted perfectly and turned his head upside down to show that the rout in Mönchengladbach was just an accident.

