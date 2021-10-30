Bundesliga: Leipzig picked up by Frankfurt before returning to PSG

Four days away from crossing the path of PSG (3-2 for the Parisians on the first leg, October 19) in the Champions League, Leipzig did not put itself in the best position by being joined at the end of additional time by Frankfurt (1-1), this Saturday, in the Bundesliga. Forgotten at the far post on a free kick, Tuta placed an unstoppable header (90th + 4) to punish his opponents.
It’s a bad operation for RB, who were on the verge of a third consecutive victory since their defeat at the Parc des Princes, which would have allowed them to climb back to fourth place in the Bundesliga. He finally slips to eighth place and misses the opportunity to build up confidence before C1.
A lack of efficiency
Faced with an Eintracht in difficulty, inefficient in pressing and too imprecise in construction, apart from the few rides and firecrackers lit by Filip Kostic (incidentally decisive passer on the equalizer), Jesse Marsch’s players, organized in 3- 4-2-1, had yet displayed more control.
The solution had come from Yussuf Poulsen, preferred to André Silva in tip, who had resumed with an acrobatic gesture a corner deflected at the near post by Willi Orban (35 ‘). The Lipsiens were not very worried (3 shots on target conceded in total), but they never managed to take cover despite several opportunities (15 strikes, including 7 on target), including this huge failure of Emil Forsberg (89th). And they may regret it …