Bundesliga: Leipzig picked up by Frankfurt before returning to PSG

Four days away from crossing the path of PSG (3-2 for the Parisians on the first leg, October 19) in the Champions League, Leipzig did not put itself in the best position by being joined at the end of additional time by Frankfurt (1-1), this Saturday, in the Bundesliga. Forgotten at the far post on a free kick, Tuta placed an unstoppable header (90th + 4) to punish his opponents.