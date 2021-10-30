By replacing the Facebook group with Meta, Mark Zuckerberg unveils his big plan for the future of the internet

This Thursday, October 28, Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change of the Facebook group, which will now be called Meta. This name refers to the metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg’s great project for the future of the internet.

Photo credit: Facebook

Also to see

We announced it to you a few days ago and it’s now official: the Facebook group becomes Meta. The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg, its founder. The name Meta will be assigned to the company’s parent company, which means that its applications themselves will always have the same name, such as Facebook (as a social network), Messenger, Instagram, Oculus and Portal.

The Facebook group becomes Meta

This name change is a reference to the “metaverse”, a huge project that Mark Zuckerberg wants to develop. The metaverse is a digital and fictional parallel universe, where we could interact with our friends in the form of avatars. It would therefore be an extension of the internet world, made possible thanks to virtual reality.

“Gradually, screens, holograms, VR headsets and augmented reality glasses are supposed to allow fluid movements from virtual universes to physical places, such as teleportations. The essential quality of the metaverse will be the presence, the feeling of really being there with people ”, said Mark Zuckerberg.

The metaverse offers to interact with his friends in the form of avatars. Photo credit: Facebook Live





In this virtual universe, it may for example be possible to dance in a nightclub with people who live thousands of kilometers from us, to work, to buy or to sell digital services. In Mark Zuckerberg’s presentation video, we saw a woman virtually participate in a concert with her best friend, who was in the concert hall in real life.

The project of the founder of Meta is to develop our social life on the internet, thanks to connected glasses.

“The metaverse is the next evolution of the social bond. It is a collective project that will be created by people from all over the world, and open to everyone. You will be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in a way that goes beyond what is possible today ”, said Mark Zuckerberg.

A great evolution for the internet

According to the web and video game giants, meta-universes are the next step in internet evolution, and Mark Zuckerberg got it right. It is for this reason in particular that he chose to develop his project, and to change the name of the Facebook group now, in order to position himself as a leader.

Photo credit: Getty Images

For the moment, the metaverse project is not yet complete. Only a beta version of the “Horizon Workroom” application was unveiled last August. This application makes it possible to go to meeting rooms in virtual reality, and to interact with other participants around a round table in the form of personalized avatars.

In addition to the name change, the logo of Facebook’s parent company also changes. Meta is now displayed with a blue icon similar to the infinity symbol, in reference to the Oculus virtual reality glasses, which belong to the group.