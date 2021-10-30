More

    “C to you”: Messmer hypnotizes Mohamed Bouhafsi live

    “Stars under hypnosis”. No “Media story” for Mohamed Bouhafsi yesterday in “C à vous”, which received, among others, the famous hypnotist Messmer. It’s a whole different program that awaited the columnist at the end of the show.

    “You are now a rock star”

    Normally, at this stage of the show, we should start Mohamed’s “Story media”. I still run the jingle“, Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine had fun. Messmer then clarified that he”tested the receptivity (of Mohamed Bouhafsi) in the lodge before arriving on the set. Once we have made contact with a person, it is much easier for me to bring him back into a daze “, he took care to explain.

    The hypnotist, who became popular in Arthur’s show “Stars under hypnosis” on TF1, then moved behind the columnist: “The eyes close, Mohamed, close your eyes, and the head becomes heavy and heavy. Relax, relax Mohamed and at 3, you go to sleep“, he whispered. It did not take more than three seconds, in fact, for the columnist to collapse his head against the table.

    You will now camp a character, chained Messmer, addressing the subconscious of his victim of the evening. You are now a rock star who can play the piano. You are in front of a crowd of ten people around a table, you want to impress them to do your promotion“. After having experienced some difficulty in moving around, Mohamed Bouhasfi then embarked on a solo on the piano before starting to sing and then dance at Messmer’s request.”I’m not at the top“, he reacted, groggy, to” waking up “.


