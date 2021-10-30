Cac 40: The CAC 40 ignores inflation and regains 1.44% over the week, supported by the results of its flagships

(BFM Bourse) – After having abruptly marked time at midday in reaction to the announcement of higher than expected inflation in the euro zone in October. The Parisian market barometer recovered 1.2% in “intraday” and signs its 4th consecutive weekly increase. The ACC thus regained 4.76% over the month of October.

The Parisian market digests very well the big batch of quarterly results of the week, which ends in a weekly gain of 1.44% thanks to the new advance of 0.38% recorded this Friday at the close. At 6,830.34 points, the main barometer of the Parisian market has reached a new peak since August 16. It is approaching its annual peak reached on August 13 at nearly 6,900 points.

The session had not started so well, however, the CAC 40 having even dropped up to 0.8% shortly after 12 noon, taking profits the day after a rise of 0.8% and surge in inflation. Eurostat has in fact announced that it reached a peak for more than 13 years in the euro zone in October. Fueled by the continued surge in energy prices (+ 23.5% over one year), inflation climbed to 4.1% over the current month according to the first estimate, when economists and analysts questioned by Reuters forecast an average of 3.7%. While this marked acceleration (after + 3.4% in September) in the rise in consumer prices did not hamper GDP growth in the euro zone (+ 2.2% in Q3, against a consensus of +2 , 0%), it is now more than twice the 2% target set by the ECB, which could reassure some of the institution’s officials in their desire to reduce market support measures.

After a temporary relapse caused by this higher than expected figure, the Parisian market nonetheless quickly recovered, returning to positive territory shortly after 4 p.m. before increasing its gains, despite the disorderly opening of the New York indices. . Disappointed with the results of the technology giants Apple (which cedes its position as the world’s largest capitalization to Microsoft) and Amazon, and in a context of profit taking in the wake of new historic records for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, American investors were on the detention Friday morning. At around 6 p.m. however, the S&P returned to equilibrium, the Nasdaq only dropped 0.1% and the DJIA grabs as much. Small event: Apple cedes its place as the world’s largest capitalization to Microsoft this Friday

In the absence of encouraging economic statistics, Parisian operators have therefore still found comfort in the convincing half-yearly results of the big names of the tricolor. After Stellantis, Airbus, TotalEnergies, Dassault Systèmes, STMicro and Sanofi on Thursday, it is the turn of BNP Paribas, EssilorLuxottica and Safran to post a good health bulletin. The first French bank pleasantly surprised the market by publishing a net profit – up 32.2% to 2.5 billion euros – better than expected in the third quarter, with a share buyback program of 900 millions of euros. All the lines of BNP Paribas’ income statements are also above their pre-crisis level, and the title gained 0.8%.





Global optical giant EssilorLuxottica, for its part, is up 3.5% (best performance of the flagship index) after raising its annual forecasts (with a new target of “5 to 9%” growth in its revenues against “around 5%” previously) in the wake of a third quarter better than that of 2019.

The equipment manufacturer and engine manufacturer Safran (+ 1.7%), for its part, took advantage of the upturn in air traffic to record double-digit growth in its revenues, and also raised its free cash flow forecast for all of his exercise.

The materials giant Saint-Gobain for its part announced Thursday evening a 13.3% increase to 10.3 billion euros in its turnover between July and September, the rise in prices having enabled it to offset the inflation in raw material and energy costs, but drops 2.2% as its operating profit is expected to hit a record high in 2021.

Ubisoft reassures

Outside the flagship index, the publication of Ubisoft also reassures (+ 4%) investors despite the new postponement of three titles, the video game publisher having been able to count on the success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Air France – KLM is also taking off again (+ 3.1%) after having returned to operating profit in the third quarter thanks to a “good summer season”, and significantly reduced its net loss over one year (to -192 million, against -1 , 5 billion in Q3 2020). TF1 also jumped by 7% in the wake of its increase in the operating margin rate target to “more than 12%” after a very dynamic third quarter (+ 21% to 1.65 billion euros in revenue), and pulls M6 (+ 3.7%) in its wake.

DBV for its part rebounds by 6% after being massacred during the last two sessions (-25% then -14%) at the prospect of postponing the marketing of its patch against peanut allergy.

In terms of energy, the price of black gold stabilized after the announcement by the Opep + group of a forecast for a drop in world stocks that was greater than expected, and started to rise again on Friday (+ 0.2% to 83 , $ 8 for a barrel of Brent at 6:20 p.m.). On Forex, the single currency is declining very frankly (-1.22% to 1.1541 dollars) after having come close to 1.17 for the first time in a month the day before during the press conference of Christine Lagarde who acknowledged that inflation should remain high longer than expected, but without allaying market fears about a rate hike next year.

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse