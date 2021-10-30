Call of Duty Warzone: The new Pacific map out of step with Vanguard?

With the imminent release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision’s flagship license battle royale will soon welcome a new map. But while one would expect this map to take place during WWII just like this new paid episode, some insiders seem to indicate otherwise.

In a week’s time, Call of Duty will host the 18th episode of its main series with Call of Duty: Vanguard. By placing the action of the title in the middle of World War II, Sledgehammer Hammer signs there a kind of homecoming for the saga, like what they had already done in 2017 with Call of Duty: WWII. As with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last year, Call of Duty: Warzone will update for the occasion and welcome weapons and operators from this historic conflict. Considering these elements, one would have thought that it would be the same for the new card called Pacific which will be added following the release of Vanguard on December 2nd. However, some insiders seem to indicate that it is not.

A justification for making everything coexist?

Before detailing the latest rumors that are actively circulating, let’s first remember that this is unofficial information that has not been confirmed by Activision. Thereby, According to several recognized leakers of the Call of Duty scene, the Pacific map will not take place during World War II. Elements of the conflict will be present on the map like the operators and the weapons mentioned above, but the action should take place in a different era to correspond to the current history of Warzone. In addition, this choice would allow weapons from very different periods like the contemporary models of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to coexist with those of the Cold War of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Conversely, we should rather expect an unexplored island since the Second World War and which therefore includes weapons from that time that would have been abandoned, which justifies the integration of Vanguard.





Among these leakers, we find a certain Twitter user by the name of Bread (@BreadisModding) who claims to have relatively reliable sources around this rumor and reveals some additional elements in a tweet that has since been deleted :

The Pacific Map in Warzone does not take place during WWII. I have a good source for this information, (but) it’s not based on something simple. I have enough confidence in her. I don’t want to say something wrong, or say it too soon when it could be changed. As with any unofficial information, do not hesitate to take it with a little salt until it is confirmed.

While waiting for confirmations from Activision, we invite you to take a look at the content that Call of Duty will welcome at the end of the year and in 2022.

Buy Call of Duty: Vanguard starting at € 60.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series