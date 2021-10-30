More

    Camavinga loses control at Real Madrid!

    But what happens to Eduardo Camavinga? The Spanish press asked itself the question this week. And not just a little. Usually so calm at Stade Rennais and in the French team, the 18-year-old midfielder has accumulated yellow cards since his arrival at Casa Blanca. “Camavinga is losing control,” As even explained yesterday. “Yellow alert,” Marca confirmed.

    Feeling obliged to prove that he can be a holder in his new team, the person concerned sometimes pushes his game and overflows with aggressiveness. “This is undoubtedly a reflex acquired in Ligue 1, where the excessive roughness used is no longer to be demonstrated and has already betrayed Neymar in recent years”, analyzes Marco Ruiz. The journalist from As points out that Camavinga is the second most sanctioned player of the five major European championships since he receives a warning every 60 minutes!

    Only Atlético Madrid rookie Matheus Cunha is doing worse (two cards every 56 minutes). Proof of this concern, Carlo Ancelotti was even afraid to see his foal sent off on Wednesday against Osasuna Pamplona (0-0). “He is not going to finish the match if he continues like that”, railed the Italian technician on the Real Madrid bench captured by the Spanish media. Result, he recalled Camavinga on the sidelines at half-time …

    Eduardo Camavinga (18), usually so calm at Stade Rennais and with the French team, has made a worrying start to the season at Real Madrid, to say the least. Especially for his direct opponents, targets of his overwhelming aggressiveness.

