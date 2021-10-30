Capcom: soon at least one free DLC for Resident Evil Village, the development of Pragmata is progressing well

Capcom had promised us surprises in connection with the saga resident Evil before Halloween, but they didn’t live up to fans’ expectations. You only have to see the latest revelation which was simply the release of two special wallpapers coming as much to celebrate the end of October holiday as the 5 million copies shipped of Resident Evil Village.

News about the future of the canonical eighth episode finally came from elsewhere this week. A line from the 2021 global report Capcom indeed refers to at least one unsuspected DLC free for Resident Evil Village, if not more. So we’re going to get an update for the experience in the coming months, but what will it bring? No one knows at this time …

In addition, we will lead our customer management to understand gaming trends and user preferences while creating a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our additional free DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.

This same document evokes a project as mysterious as expected: Pragmata. The action-adventure game set in a sci-fi universe is no longer expected before 2023, but its development “is progressing steadily”.

