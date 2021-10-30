“Capitaine Marleau” hits the mark with Nolwenn Leroy and sets a record for “Un si grand soleil”

The weeks go by and look the same for France 2. The channel once again ranked as the leader of audiences on Friday evening thanks to the tornado Captain Marleau which left only crumbs to its competitors. The twenty-fifth episode, in which Nolwenn Leroy and Bénabar played, attracted 6.20 million viewers, or 31% of the market share according to Médiamétrie figures relayed by Puremedia.

The excellent results of Captain Marleau allow Such a great sun to profit from its success. Fans of the series with Corinne Masiero were obviously impatiently waiting for their episode to start since everyone connected to France 2 a little in advance. Mechanically, the daily soap opera then achieved its historic record in audience and audience share with 4.6 million people on average and 21.8% of the market share of the general public, according to a press release from the chain.





M6 and France 3 neck and neck

TF1 ranks second among audiences thanks to the new number of Dance with the stars. The show hosted by Camille Combal won 200,000 curious visitors compared to last week and was able to count on 3.56 million faithful, for a market share of 18.7%.

As usual, M6 arrives on the third step of the podium with the end of season 18 of NCIS. The first two episodes attracted an average of 1.78 million people, or 9% of the public. France 3 is not far away thanks to the film Da Vinci Code by Ron Howard: 1.65 million cinephiles, or 9.1% of audience share, are connected to the chain.