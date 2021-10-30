Captain Marleau: Did Corinne Masiero get along well with Nolwenn Leroy?

This Friday, October 29, 2021, Nolwenn Leroy will make her first acting steps in Capitaine Marleau, on France 2. For the occasion, Corinne Masiero has made some confidences on her relationship with the singer in the columns of Télé Star.

Each episode is an event! This Friday, October 29, 2021, France 2 will broadcast the third episode of the fourth season of Captain Marleau. In the latter, entitled Claire obscure, Marleau is called to a crime scene. The body of Claire, a 17-year-old teenager, was indeed found in a wood by a jogger. The coroner determines that she was shot to the head and the body was subsequently moved. Marleau questions Maude Duret, the principal of Claire’s agricultural school, but also her mother-in-law. So, she learns that the teenager no longer wanted to follow the course of Yannick, an atypical high school teacher.

In this new episode, Nolwenn Leroy will play Deborah, a veterinarian. Impressed by the star’s first acting steps, it is in an interview with Star TV that Corinne Masiero confided: “It’s simple, I didn’t have the impression that these were his first steps. She was very talented, very professional. She knew her text perfectly. His interpretation was very correct. She was brilliant in the way she behaved on set. She’s a chick that I really like.“If she likes the singer, she doesn’t know her career at all.”I didn’t know her at all“, revealed the actress before adding:”I knew she was singing, but I didn’t listen to what she was doing at all.“

Corinne Masiero: “It’s not me who directs the actors”

Yes the star of the series appreciates Nolwenn Leroy, she never had a say in the choice of the guests of Captain Marleau. “The film is the director’s baby. I’m not the one who directs the actors. Even though I find myself playing with people I don’t like at all – it’s happened to me in the theater before – I leave it in the locker room. But anyway with Josée (Dayan, the director, editor’s note), every time she introduces someone to me, it’s bingo!“, she assured.

