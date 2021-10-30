Captain Marleau with Nolwenn Leroy distance “Dance with the stars”

The hearings of Friday, October 29 for the programs broadcast in the first part of the evening.

Friday evening, France 2 imposed itself in the Mediametrie table thanks to the unpublished episode of Captain Marleau with Nolwenn Leroy and Charlélie Coture. Almost 6.2 million faithful gathered, which represents 31% of the public. Last week, they were 6.3 million curious (31.4% audience share) before the unprecedented with Pascal Légitimus.

TF1 is second. The sequel to the eleventh season of “Dancing with the Stars” drew 3.6 million viewers, for a market share of 18.7%. In one week, the dance competition led by Camille Combal won almost 300,000 people and 1.6 points of audience share. Friday night, actress Lucie Lucas was eliminated.

M6 follows. The Season 18 finale of NCIS, in which Agent Bishop (Emily Wickersham) was departing, garnered 2.2 million viewers and 10.7% audience share. At the foot of the podium? France 3 with Da Vinci Code. The film with Audrey Tautou and Jean Reno was watched by 1.65 million moviegoers and 6.4% of the public.



