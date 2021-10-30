Cécile (ADP 2021) shares a weekend with Franck’s other contenders … but without Anne-Lise!

On Instagram, Cécile, one of the contenders of Franck, the sylviculteur of season 16 of Love is in the meadow, revealed that she was in regular contact with most of the women who came to the farmer’s speed dating.
If it is not yet known whether the farmers of this sixteenth season of Love is in the meadow will find love, what we already know is that their suitors have become friends … In the middle of the week, Hafsa and Zakia shared photos on Instagram of their trips to Bordeaux. The contenders of Vincent le Provençal and Jean-Daniel have visibly formed a solid friendship since their appearance on the show and they are not the only ones! Indeed, still on Instagram, Cecile, one of Franck’s suitors, the forestry worker from Charente-Maritime, revealed that she had become very friends with most of the farmer’s suitors who were present during the speed dating. To the point of regularly organizing weekends with girlfriends!
“We meet with so much ease and simplicity”
“New to speed dating, we were drawn to the same portrait. One of us invited the nine to come to her for the weekend. Seven responded positively (one could not be present). The seven of us have a lot in common and Franck’s values are ours so we come together with so much ease and simplicity …“explains Cécile.”Laughter, tears, confidences but above all sharing and friendship. Melina, Judy, Karine, Sandrine, Anne-Cécile and Nathalie, I adore you ” writes the La Rochelle contender.
Anne-Lise absent from these friendly meetings
“This group consoled me, listened to me and especially helped me a lot to dare to practice my care.“continues Cécile, referring to the practice of energy care in which she recently embarked.”Discovery of Brittany for this first weekend … and my little finger tells me that the 5th weekend is coming soon“Cécile concludes in the caption of several photos in the company of her new friends. Some will have noted that Anne-Lise, Cécile’s rival with Franck and whom the understanding was not always very cordial, does not one of those friendly getaways …