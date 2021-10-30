Chelsea consolidate first place in Premier League, Manchester City and Liverpool drop points

Nothing stops Chelsea. This Saturday afternoon, as part of the 10th day of the Premier League, the Blues have chained a fourth victory in a row in the Premier League, by winning on the lawn of Newcastle (3-0). Timorous in the first period, probably due to the absence of their creator Mason Mount (ill), the Blues finally made the difference thanks to two beautiful strikes from Reece James, from the right (65th) then from the left (77th), Jorginho quietly concluding the proceedings with a penalty (81st).