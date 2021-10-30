Chelsea consolidate first place in Premier League, Manchester City and Liverpool drop points

Nothing stops Chelsea. This Saturday afternoon, as part of the 10th day of the Premier League, the Blues have chained a fourth victory in a row in the Premier League, by winning on the lawn of Newcastle (3-0). Timorous in the first period, probably due to the absence of their creator Mason Mount (ill), the Blues finally made the difference thanks to two beautiful strikes from Reece James, from the right (65th) then from the left (77th), Jorginho quietly concluding the proceedings with a penalty (81st).
With this new success, Chelsea consolidates its first place in the Championship, now having three points in front of Liverpool, who at the same time lost points at Anfield against Brighton (2-2). However, the Reds had quickly led in the score through their captain, Jordan Henderson, well served in withdrawal by Mohamed Salah (1-0, 4th).
Two nice goals from Brighton at Anfield
Then Sadio Mané scored with a head at close range, following a caviar from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (2-0, 24th). But, little by little the Eagles returned to the game, first via a spectacular center-shot by Enock Mwepu (1-2, 41st), then by a jewel of skill in the heart of the area signed Leandro Trossard, after an opening by a former Liverpool player, Adam Lallana (2-2, 65th).
Another Premier League tenor lost points at home this Saturday: the Citizens lost to the Etihad against Crystal Palace (0-2), three days after being eliminated on Wednesday at West Ham (0-0, 5-3 tab) in the Coupe de la Ligue, a competition in which they were the title-holding quadruple. Aymeric Laporte is one of the main responsible for this defeat against the Eagles: they indeed scored after one of his ball losses, Wilfried Zaha concluding the action with a crushed strike which surprised Ederson (0-1 , 6th).
Then the Spanish international was logically expelled after having surrounded Zaha, which greatly contributed to weakening the Citizens. The Palace of Patrick Vieira even scored a second goal by the promising Conor Gallagher, well shifted by Michael Olise, who had just entered (0-2, 88th). After this surprising setback, City retain their third place, but are now five points behind Chelsea.
Cornet still marks
Finally, note that, this Saturday afternoon, Southampton won at Watford (0-1), thanks to a goal from Che Adams, while the promoted Burnley beat at home Brentford (3-1), Maxwel Cornet taking the opportunity to score another spectacular goal in favor of the Clarets.