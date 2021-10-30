China strengthens its response against a “serious” epidemic rebound

A “serious and complex” situation: Beijing tightens its health restrictions, at a time when the country faces an epidemic rebound within 100 days of the Winter Olympics

Beijing is hosting the Winter Olympics in February 2022. In this context, the authorities, who apply a zero tolerance policy with regard to the slightest case of Covid-19, have taken great steps to eradicate an epidemic outbreak for the moment very limited, with less than 300 cases.

14 provinces are affected out of the thirty that the Asian giant has, and the virus reached the imperial city about ten days ago. What push the power to redouble its vigilance when China reported on Saturday 59 new cases of local origin, a record number since mid-September.

More virulent

China, where the first cases of Covid were discovered almost two years ago, has since largely controlled the epidemic on its soil. The country has only recorded two deaths in more than a year. But localized foci appear sporadically. The latest concerns an area on the border with Mongolia. An elderly couple on a tour helped spread the virus to other areas.





In terms of health, the situation is “serious and complex”, admitted this Saturday the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Mi Feng, stressing the speed of circulation of the virus. The proportion of severe cases is also higher than in previous epidemic rebounds, health ministry official Guo Yanhong noted. According to her, 40% of patients are over 60 years old.

Canceled flights

As a precaution, 6 million Chinese are subject to confinement, especially in Lanzhou. Thus, and with large-scale testing, the spread of the virus can be under control “within a month,” said virologist Zhong Nanshan. However, he warned that the virus could “not be eradicated in the short term”.

The entry of several regions is now conditional on the presentation of a negative test. About half of flights from Beijing’s two main airports were canceled on Friday.