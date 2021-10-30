Circumstantial emotion during the funeral of the former politician Mar

The funeral of Marie-Line Lesdema was celebrated this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the cathedral, then the former elected, carried away by the covid-19, was buried in the Trabaud cemetery in Fort-de-France.

The family, friends, the many people who have known from near or far, Marie-Line Lesdema, were keen, as Martinicans know how to do during events of this nature, to accompany the deceased first to the cathedral. during a sober ceremony.

In this place where she taught catechism, Jean-Michel Monconthour, the parish priest, summarized the journey of this activist, who had made her life a constant struggle against injustice.

She was at the service of justice and truth. And sometimes she could be outraged by situations. Jean-Michel Monconthour, parish priest of the cathedral and Terressainvilles

At the end of a long ceremony of nearly two hours at the cathedral, the procession then accompanied Marie-Line Lesdema on her last trip to the Trabaud cemetery in Fort-de-France.

A DENSE COURSE

From Friday evening (October 29, 2021), a large crowd paid tribute to him from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the hall of the CTM in Fort-de-France.





The testimonies of his family, his colleagues, his political friends, punctuated this vigil. “You will always be in our hearts“Says one of his brothers with tears in his voice.

Marie-Line Lesdema was finstructor and prevention worker in the occupational health service of the STIS (Territorial Fire and Rescue Service).

Former Regional, Municipal and Territorial Councilor, former Vice-President of the CTM and IMS (Martinican Institute of Sport). Former member of the STIS board of directors. Former volunteer of the Espadon swimming club, Marie-Line Lesdema, 61, was swept away by covid-19 on October 15, 2021 in a Parisian hospital.