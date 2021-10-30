Clermont-OM: Clermont’s top scorer forfeit Sunday? – Around OM

With already 6 goals in 10 Ligue 1 matches, and an estimated value of 10 million euros by the site Transfermarkt, Mohamed bayo (23) is by far the most prominent player in the Clermont Foot 63, the opponent of OM this Sunday (8:45 p.m., Prime Video) at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium, on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1.

Except that the third top scorer in Ligue 1 could well be deprived of this top game for the Auvergnats. Indeed, the young Guinean international could be sanctioned by his club, he who was involved in a road accident last weekend with, aggravating circumstance, a blood alcohol level of 0.88 g / l of blood.

A big ball that could lead Clermont Foot to remove it from the group on Sunday, even if nothing is done according to its trainer Pascal Gastien:

“There has not yet been a sanction. We will think about what we are going to do. (…) I think it is difficult for him. He is not proud. We must turn the page, move forward , help him. We have an important game, it would be good to talk about it… “. According to RMC Sports, the trend of a Sunday package is holding the line.



